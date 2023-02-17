The postseason will be in full swing starting Monday night, with The First Region’s four districts battling for a chance at the regional tournament.
First District When: February 20-24 Where: Carlisle County High School Boys
Carlisle County (14-14) vs. Fulton City (3-21)
Carlisle County has controlled the court against Fulton City with their consecutive win streak going back to February 1, 2013. Fulton City’s last win against the Comets came on December 4, 2012. Carlisle County defeated the Bulldogs in the previous matchup, 91-46.
Players to watch are Zack Grogan, Carte Burnett, Kenton Arnold, Jamar Martin, Isaiah Kimble, and Jamal Martin.
Hickman County (12-14) vs. Fulton County (11-11)
Hickman County and Fulton County have taken turns with victories. However, Fulton County has kept the Falcons to two wins since January 2021. The last contest between the two ended with a 67-65 overtime win for Hickman County.
Players to watch are Omarion Pierce, Jayden Smith, Willie Campbell, Eli Prince, DJ Burgdolf, and Walker McClanahan.
Girls
Fulton County (10-8) vs. Fulton City (5-16)
Fulton County comes into the postseason tournament hot off a 61-26 victory over Fulton City and is now on a five-game winning streak against the Lady Bulldogs. The last win against the Lady Pilots for Fulton City was on March 1, 2021, with a 31-22 victory.
Players to watch are JaMesha Brown, Emily Scott, Hannah Murphy, Mia Martin, Makenna Naugle, and Brittany Maclin.
Carlisle County (18-9) vs. Hickman County (9-14)
The Lady Comets have won the last nine games against Hickman County and will look for No. 10 in the postseason. Hickman County’s previous win against Carlisle came on March 1, 2021, with a 51-37 defeat.
Players to watch are Kiera Whitaker, Macee Hogancamp, Malle McGee, Bayleigh Basch, Justice Midyett, and Brooklyn Naranjo.
Second District
When: February 20-23
Where: McCracken County High School
Boys
McCracken County (24-5) vs. Community Christian Academy (18-11)
Since McCracken County’s program’s inception in 2013, the Mustangs have controlled the court against Community Christian Academy, remaining undefeated against their district opponent. The last contest between the two ended with a 90-46 victory for the Mustangs.
Players to watch are Jack McCune, Carson Purvis, Ian Hart, Prince Kahnplaye, Jamison Smith, and Tyson Winsett.
Paducah Tilghman (19-9) vs. St. Mary (12-16)
The Blue Tornado has reigned over St. Mary since 2014 and will look to continue next week. The last win for the Vikings against PTHS came during the 2014 district tournament with a 62-53 victory. While both contests this season were close, Tilghman continued their winning streak over St. Mary.
Players to watch are Mian Shaw, Jayvion Powell, Miles Woodfork, Luke Sims, Owen Mikel, and Brett Haas.
Girls
McCracken County (27-2) vs. Community Christian Academy (3-24)
The last matchup between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Warriors ended with a 96-9 victory for McCracken County to open up the 2022-23 season on November 28, 2022. McCracken County has been undefeated against Community Christian Academy since its inception in 2013.
Players to watch are Destiny Thomas, Claire Johnson, Mikee Buchanan, Audrey Tucker, Carmella Saxton, and Emma Wring.
Paducah Tilghman (12-9) vs. St. Mary (7-19)
The last two matchups between the two programs ended with Paducah Tilghman defeating St. Mary 69-20 and 56-26 on February 7, 2023, and December 13, 2022. The last win against Paducah Tilghman for St. Mary came on February 3, 2017, with a 56-44 victory over the Lady Blue Tornado.
Players to watch are Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Myiesha Smith, Kaitlynn Burrus, Mason Clements, and Olivia Lorch.
Third District
When: February 21-23
Where: Mayfield High School
Boys
Graves County (10-18) vs. Ballard Memorial
Graves County has dominated against the Bombers since 2012 when Ballard Memorial claimed their last victory over the Eagles. The two teams went into overtime in both regular season contests this year. Both games were decided within two points.
Players to watch are Jace Birney, Kameron English, Jamison Smith, Lukas Pigg, Braden Waller, and Briley VeuCasovic.
Winner vs. Mayfield (23-5)
The Cardinals will play the winner between Ballard Memorial and Graves County. Mayfield swept the Bombers and Eagles this season to earn the No. 1 spot in the Third District.
Players to watch are Nolan Fulton, Sam Stone, and Owen Webb.
Girls
Mayfield (16-9) vs. Ballard Memorial (15-13)
Mayfield’s Lady Cardinals have won consecutive games against Ballard Memorial dating back to January 8, 2019. Ballard Memorial’s previous win occurred on February 19, 2018, during the district tournament.
Players to watch are Lay Mayes, Sklyar Mandry, Addaley Smith, Nevaeh Yates, Katie O’Neill, and Hannah Monroe.
Winner vs. Graves County (23-6)
Graves County will face the winner between Mayfield and Ballard Memorial in the championship round of the district tournament. The Lady Eagles have defeated both teams this season.
Players to watch are Morgan Alexander, Hannah Glisson, and Conlee Spann.
Fourth District
When: February 20-23
Where: Marshall County High School
Boys
Murray (19-8) vs. Christian Fellowship (6-21)
The Murray Tigers are looking to repeat their trip to Rupp and will face the Eagles in the first round of the district tournament. Murray has won the last 17 contests against Christian Fellowship.
Players to watch are Grant Whitaker, Lincoln English, Kobe Watson, Andrew Dunning, Elijah Grigg, and Samuel Grigg.
Marshall County (19-9) vs. Calloway County (21-9)
Marshall County and Calloway County have a long history of back-and-forth wins; next week will be no different. The last two contests between the two were split, with Calloway winning 56-46 on January 20 and Marshall winning 76-67 last Friday.
Players to watch are Wade Moore, Alex Staples, Trey Wall, Eli Finley, Jonah Butler, and Aidan Clinton.
Girls
Marshall County (14-14) vs. Murray (10-16)
Marshall County has dominated the Fourth District for years and will look to continue during this postseason. Murray’s last win against the Lady Marshals came on March 5, 2019, with a 38-29 victory during the First Region Championship.
Players to watch are Chevelle Henson, Laken Schroader, Mia Teague, Alyssa Daughrity, Kendyll English, and Mylee Smith.
Calloway County (8-17) vs. Christian Fellowship (20-9)
Christian Fellowship is a dark horse in the postseason tournament and won the program’s first game against Calloway County on January 27, 2022, with a 50-44 finish. However, the Lady Lakers have taken 12 games from the Eagles since February 19, 1999.
Players to watch are Gracie Howard, Lillian Burnett, Jayden Jackson, Sayler Lowe, Jaiden Koch, and Addi Schumacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.