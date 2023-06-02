A plethora of First Region athletes traveled to Lexington Thursday to compete in the 2023 KHSAA 1A Track and Field State Championships. Student-Athletes from Mayfield, Ballard Memorial, St. Mary, Murray, Fulton County, Fulton City, Christian Fellowship and Community Christian left it all on the line for a chance at state titles.
Two events in particular brought home State Championship hardware to western Kentucky.
Murray High School freshman Layla Green brought home a state title in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles. She ran it in 15.27 to claim the hardware to start her busy day. She also placed second in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles and was part of the Girls 4x200 Meter Relay team which also took second.
“I’m feeling really good,” Green said. “I’ve been working hard for a long time to get here. Since the seventh grade I’m been working for hurdles, so it’s great to have it pay off. This also gives me confidence to compete the rest of the day because I know now that I can get the job done.”
Murray had athletes compete in 23 different events on both the boys and girls side of play. Together they brought home 10 top five medals and another six in the top 10. The Lady Tigers placed sixth as a team with a score of 39.50 and the Tigers placed ninth with 28 points.
The other state title went to Mayfield’s 4x100 Meter Relay team. The team was made up of dominate multi-sport athletes, Brajone Dabney, Xavier Biggers, Mehki Dumas and Jutoriaus (JuJu) Starks
Their first place finish came with a time of 43.75. They just narrowly beat out Walton Verona who finished with a time of 43.76 leading to a photo finish.
“It’s kind of crazy because we come from a football school,” Dabney said. “We didn’t come last year but we did this year and now we’re state champions. We thought we were going to get one in football but it’s good to have one in track.”
Dabney also competed in the Boys 400 Meter Dash where he finished 19th with a time of 53.60.
“I’m from Murray but I transferred schools to become a Cardinal,” Biggers said. “We won state, this is big dub right here.”
Biggers also competed in the Boys 200 Meter Dash where he finished 12th with a time of 23.12.
“I’m just proud of the achievement we just got,” Starks said. “Proud of my teammates, we all pushed through and did what we’re supposed to, did our part and at the end we finished and got first.”
Starks competed in the Boys 100 Meter Dash, finishing third with a time of 11.19.
“I’m just proud of my guys,” Dumas said. “Each and everyone of us. We came here knowing we had a chance to win and that’s what we did.”
Among the eight school from the First Region, 22 events results in podium finishes (top 1-8).
Murray had 13 medalists, Mayfield had three, St. Mary had two, Ballard Memorial had two, Fulton County had one and Fulton City had one.
The following are those podium results from each First Region team. To see the full results from the 1A Track and Field State Championship visit ky.milesplit.com
MURRAY:
Girls 3200 Meter: Jade Green — 12:27.15 (7th)
Girls 100 Hurdles: Layla Green — 15.27 (1st)
Girls 300 Hurdles: Layla Green — 45.59 (2nd)
Girls 4x100 Relay: Canyon Bourque, Kendyll English, Madyson Martin, Kaydence Kindle — 52.45 (8th)
Girls 4x200 Relay: Canyon Bourque, Layla Green, Kaydence Kindle, Kendyll English — 1:47.99 (2nd)
Girls 4X800 Relay: Hannah Elmore, Allie Vonnahme, Leah Jenkins, Jade Green — 10:30.94 (4th)
Girls Long Jumps: Kaydence Kindle — 16-3.75 (5th)
Girls Pole Vault: Flora Falwell — 7-6 (7th)
Boys 800 Meter: Guervenson Binfield-Smith — 1:58.46 (2nd)
Boys 4x100 Relay: Kamden Hudspeth, Cortino Allen, Kainoa Olive, Christian Seavers — 45.05 (5th)
Boys High Jump: Acey Stricklin — 6-2 (5th)
Boys Pole Vault: Cooper Cunningham — 12-6 (2nd); Max Rosa — 11-6 (5th)
MAYFIELD:
Girls 4x100 Relay: Camea Hunt, Qui Qui Fox, Zae Wing, Sanaa Anam — 51.82 (5th)
Boys 100 Meter: Jutoriaus Starks — 11.19 (3rd)
Boys 4x100 Relay: Brajone Dabney, Xavier Biggers, Mehki Dumas and Jutoriaus Starks — 43.75 (1st)
ST. MARY:
Girls 400 Meter: Katie O’Neill — 1:01.72 (6th)
Girls 4x800 Meter: Miranda Gartner, Katie O’Neill, Gabby Ault, Maddie Ault — 10:32.23 (5th)
BALLARD MEMORIAL:
Girls Triple Jump: Amyah Smith — 32-6.75 (8th)
Boys Triple Jump: Matthew McGlenon — 41-8 (5th)
FULTON COUNTY:
Boys 300 Hurdles: Omarion Pierce — 43.00 (7th)
FULTON CITY:
Boys 100 Meter: Cameron Morris — 11.42 (8th)
