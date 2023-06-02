A plethora of First Region athletes traveled to Lexington Thursday to compete in the 2023 KHSAA 1A Track and Field State Championships. Student-Athletes from Mayfield, Ballard Memorial, St. Mary, Murray, Fulton County, Fulton City, Christian Fellowship and Community Christian left it all on the line for a chance at state titles.

Two events in particular brought home State Championship hardware to western Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In