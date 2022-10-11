The First Region Girls Soccer Tournament returned to Mercy Health Field on Monday night as the final four teams remaining in the region battled for an opportunity at the championship match. With only two teams able to continue, McCracken County and Marshall County will face off for the first time in the championship since the 2019 regional tournament.
In the night’s first matchup, McCracken County and Murray faced off to keep their seasons alive. Despite the Lady Tigers defeating McCracken County in the regular season, the Lady Mustangs earned a 2-1 win to advance.
Although the Lady Mustangs had an opportunity to score on a free kick by Audrey Haley, Murray goalkeeper Ella Parker stunned the crowd with a dazzling save to keep the score null-null. However, with seven minutes left in the first half, McCracken County’s Natalie Taylor scored with an assist by Audrey Estes.
The score remained 1-0 going into halftime but didn’t last long as Murray’s Kyra Jones scored to tie it at the 34-minute mark.
But the Mustangs weren’t giving in or giving up as Natalie Cryts scored with an assist by Taylor to make it 2-1. Then, tensions began to rise as time ticked away for McCracken County and Murray, with seniors leaving everything on the field in the last game for some.
McCracken County’s Karsyn Allard dominated in the goal, only allowing one of Murray’s 14 shots to count. On the other end, Parker only allowed two out of McCracken County’s eight shots to be successful, but the two goals were enough for McCracken County.
Although the Lady Tigers season ended on Monday night, the program finished 15-6 and left a lasting impression on the region.
Marshall County 4, St. Mary 0Marshall County punched its ticket to the regional championship, and the program earned its 500th victory with a 4-0 win over the St. Mary Lady Vikings in the regional tournament. In addition, head coach Michael Boone became the winningest coach in Lady Marshal soccer history.
After just 20 seconds played, Marshall County’s Kelsey Crass cruised the ball into the net out of St. Mary’s Kaitlynn Burrus’s reach to make it 1-0 with an assist by Peyton Lamb.
Less than 10 minutes later, Crass scored again with an assist from Anna Robertson to make it 2-0. The Lady Marshals pushed it to 3-0 with a header by Abby Bevil from Janie Pagel’s corner.
Despite the Lady Marshals leading, Vanessa Becker, Caroline Crider, and Claire Fleming kept Marshall County on their toes. The pressure from Fleming kept the Marshall County bunch from getting near Burrus and the net. However, the Lady Marshals were dominant, and every time the Vikings had control over the ball, Marshall County took it away each time St. Mary had an opportunity.
With only a few minutes left, Robertson added another for the Lady Marshals to make it 4-0 before the final whistle blew.
The St. Mary Lady Vikings finished the season with an 8-7 record with a bright future ahead as the young roster continues to grow and learn.
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Marshall County Lady Mustangs will meet on Wednesday at Mercy Health Field for the First Region championship. The winner will represent the region in the state tournament.
