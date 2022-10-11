The First Region Girls Soccer Tournament returned to Mercy Health Field on Monday night as the final four teams remaining in the region battled for an opportunity at the championship match. With only two teams able to continue, McCracken County and Marshall County will face off for the first time in the championship since the 2019 regional tournament.

In the night’s first matchup, McCracken County and Murray faced off to keep their seasons alive. Despite the Lady Tigers defeating McCracken County in the regular season, the Lady Mustangs earned a 2-1 win to advance.

