The McCracken County Mustangs will face the Fulton County Pilots in the first round of the First Region Tournament on the campus of Murray State at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Mustangs (19-6) defeated Paducah Tilghman in the Second District championship game on Tuesday night. Fulton County (9-9) fell to Carlisle County 54-37 on Tuesday night.
“We are happy to be in the regional tournament,” Fulton County head coach Brian Hood said. “We didn’t come to participate, we came to win. That’s our goal. To win the next game.”
Mustangs head coach Burlin Brower said that the win against Paducah Tilghman was an extremely welcoming sight for him and his players.
“We wanted to play well,” Brower said. “Tilghman is a big rivalry game for us and to come out and play well like we did, that gave me a big shot of confidence.”
This will be the first matchup of the season between the Pilots and the Mustangs.
Paducah Tilghman vs. Carlisle County
The Comets (14-11) defeated Fulton County on Tuesday night and will face Paducah Tilghman (17-5) based on Wednesday’s draw.
Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill knows that anyone in the tournament at this point is someone who can beat you on a given night.
“At this point, whoever you play is going to be a good team,” O’Neill said. “Our choices were Tilghman, Mayfield and Marshall, so pick your poison.”
Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet has played Carlisle several times in his career, so he is aware of what the Comets bring in this game.
“This is the fourth time I have played them between Tilghman and St. Mary,” Overstreet said. “We have drawn that number a lot. It’s a tournament game. We played them a few weeks back and got the win, but when you get to this one-and-done thing, it’s a totally different animal.”
These two teams met once this season with Paducah Tilghman taking the 79-53 win on the road earlier this month.
Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Graves County vs. Marshall County
The Marshals (11-9) lost their tournament final to Murray 61-46 on Monday night at Murray State. Graves County (18-5) defeated Mayfield 69-68 on a last-second layup in their championship game on Tuesday night.
The Marshals drew Graves for the regional quarterfinal, and head coach Terry Birdsong said that nothing changes in the preparation for this game.
“It’s always a tough game with Graves,” Birdsong said. “They are a good team. They are a well-coached team, and they have a lot of tradition just like we do. We will be prepared and they will too.”
When Marshall County and Graves gets together, it’s something to watch, according to Eagles head coach Joshua Frick.
“It’s two powers in the region historically,” Frick said. “It always makes for a good matchup, especially in the first round of the regional tournament.”
In their only meeting of the season, the Eagles won on the road, 52-38.
Tip for the Marshals and Eagles will be 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Murray vs. Mayfield
The Cardinals (11-8) drew Murray (15-7) after Mayfield lost in its championship match to Graves County. In their only meeting of the season, Murray defeated the Cardinals 74-50 on March 5.
In their last five games including the district tournament, Mayfield is 3-2.
Murray is 4-1 in its last five games coming into the first round.
Tip is set for 8 p.m. Monday.
All games will be played at Murray State’s CFSB Center.
