On Tuesday night, the First Region baseball tournament continued at Graves County High School despite inclement weather. Calloway County and McCracken County faced off for the third time this season.
The Mustangs took a 10-4 victory over the Lakers, punching their ticket to the First Region Championship game. Since 2014, the McCracken County program has reached the final regional tournament eight times.
Kicking off with sophomore Ross Aldridge on the mound for the Mustangs, the Lakers plated two runs in the first inning. Ty Weatherly ripped a two-pitch single to left field, later plating the first run as Cadwell Turner hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Mustangs.
The Calloway rally continued as Turner scored to make it 2-0. The inning ended as Gage Bazzell grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing McCracken County to get the second out, and the third came on a three-pitch strikeout.
Turner worked the mound for the Lakers, silencing the Mustangs except for a single by Miller Green in the home half of the first inning. McCracken County left Green stranded at second base as Nate Lang struck out to end the inning.
Aldridge worked a quick second inning with two strikeouts and induced a flyout from the Lakers despite a leadoff walk.
On the other side, Turner worked a three-batter inning against McCracken to keep his team with the 2-0 lead.
As the rain began to fall, both teams attempted to take advantage of the damp field and slippery baseballs. McCracken jumped on the board in the bottom half of the third inning when Dylan Riley knocked an RBI double to left field, allowing Cannon Ford to slide into home plate.
The next batter, Green, reached on an error and advanced to third base. He scored on a passed ball moments later to make it 2-2.
The Mustangs took the lead as Lang singled to left field, scoring Jack Bennett. However, Lang was left on base as Zach Sims grounded out to second base, ending the inning.
The scoring continued in the bottom of the fourth inning as Cooper Ford hit a line drive to right field. The senior moved to second base on a passed ball during Scout Moffatt’s at-bat. An RBI line drive by Moffatt scored Cooper Ford, making it a 4-2 ballgame. Jude Farley reached first base on a third dropped strike.
The Mustangs plated one more run before the inning ended, making it 5-2.
Calloway County jumped back on the board in the top of the fifth as Weatherly scored on a wild pitch. However, the Lakers left Braden Pingel stranded at second base as the next two outs came.
Cooper Ford singled to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning, reaching third base on an error by the Lakers. The senior Ford scored on a passed ball as the rain poured down, and Bazell attempted to pitch in the challenging environment.
Back-to-back hit by pitches allowed the bases to be loaded for Green with one out. An RBI double by Green cleared the bases, making it 9-3. A single by Bennett and a fielder’s choice by Lang allowed Green to score.
During the top of the seventh inning, Cameron Willis appeared in relief for McCracken County. A wild pitch in the rain allowed Pingel to score and make the game 10-4 with Cole Lockhart at the plate.
Lockhart ripped a foul that nearly missed fair territory, but the freshman ended up with a groundout after facing a six-pitch battle against Willis.
Aldridge snagged the win on 96 pitches. The sophomore threw six innings, allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), one walk, and struck out seven.
In relief, Willis threw an inning for McCracken County. The senior allowed one run (earned) and walked one on 22 pitches.
Turner took the loss for Calloway County. The junior threw four innings, allowing five hits, five runs (one earned), two walks, and struck out two on 77 pitches.
Bazell and Nick Caldwell appeared in relief for the Lakers.
Bazell worked over an inning, allowing four hits and five runs (earned) on 39 pitches.
Caldwell finished the game for Calloway County and allowed one hit.
McCracken County 10, Calloway County 4
Calloway County 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 4-6-4
McCracken County 0 0 3 2 0 5 X — 10-10-1
WP: R Aldridge; LP: C Turner
2B: MCHS — M Green, D Riley
TB: CCHS — T Weatherly 2, B Pingel 1, C Lockhart 1, C Lockhart 1, K Starks 1; MCHS — M Green 3, D Riley 2, C Ford 2, N Lang 2, S Moffatt 2, J Bennett 1
HBP: CCHS — G Bazell, C Lockhart; MCHS — J Farley, D Riley
Records: Calloway County (13-19); McCracken County (32-6)
Marshall County 3, Graves County 0
After defeating Paducah Tilghman and Carlisle County, the second game in the semifinal round of the regional tournament belonged to Marshall County and host Graves County.
With a 3-0 win over the Eagles, the Marshals will face the McCracken County Mustangs in the First Region Championship game. Weather permitting, the game will take place on Wednesday night.
Marshall County’s Reese Oakley silenced Graves County while working seven innings. Oakley allowed four hits, two walks, and struck out six to assist his team in continuing their season.
The Marshals kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning as Jace Driver singled on a bunt, later scoring as Maddox Cope ripped a line drive to center field. On the throw, Parker Gibbs scored to make it 2-0.
During the top of the fourth inning, Graves County attempted to rally with a leadoff single by Drake DeFreitas. However, the Eagles grounded into a double play to take away their leadoff base runner. Next, Hayden Thompson singled, advancing to second base on an error by Marshall County, but both Thompson and Coby Mullins were left on base as the inning ended.
In the bottom half of the inning, Marshall County plated one more run to make it 3-0. Ethan Landis singled on a line drive, advancing to second base on an error by Graves County. Wilson Shadowen scored on the error as Cope moved to third base.
The score remained as neither team could produce a run in the rest of the contest.
Drew Davis took the loss for Graves. He lasted one inning, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out one and walking one batter on 30 pitches.
Thompson and DeFreitas appeared in relief for the Eagles.
Thompson worked three innings, allowing one hit and one run.
He walked two and struck out five on 57 pitches.
DeFreitas finished the game for Graves County. He threw two innings and walked one while striking out four on 42.
Marshall County 3, Graves County 0
Graves County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-4-3
Marshall County 0 2 0 1 0 0 X — 3-4-3
WP: R Oakley; LP: D Davis
TB: GCHS — H Thompson 1, D Davis 1, C Katzman 1, D DeFreitas 1; MCHS — C Hayden 1, E Landis 1, J Driver 1, M Cope 1
HBP: GCHS — C Katzman; MCHS — M Cope
Records: Graves County (17-15); Marshall County (21-14)
