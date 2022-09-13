The past weekend consisted of tournaments with First Region teams and individuals competing for a variety of state titles.
Along with the First Region All “A” volleyball tournament, the Kentucky 2A volleyball tournament, the All “A” boys soccer tournament, boys and girls All “A” State Golf tournaments and the boys and girls Kentucky 2A Golf Championships all took place.
Girls All “A” GolfAll “A” Classic newcomer, Madison Glisson, of Ballard Memorial won the individual first place honors in the All “A” State girls championship.
She carded an even par 72 to win the tournament by two strokes. Glisson is new to the tournament as she recently transferred from McCracken County High School to Ballard Memorial High School.
St. Mary’s senior Ellie Roof joined Glisson as the other solo golfer to qualify for the state tournament. She finished the day off with a 7-over-par 79 to place tied for 9th place in her fifth straight appearance in the tournament.
The Murray Lady Tigers represented the First Region as the team to compete at state. Overall they placed 3rd with a team score of 363. Emerson Vaughn led the Lady Tigers with a 75, Macy Saylor shot a 90, Jansyn Hayes hit a 95, Amelia Johnson shot 103 and Catherine Kim shot 106.
Boys All “A” GolfCarlisle County and Christian Fellowship each sent one golfer to compete as individuals to represent the First Region. The Comets sent Zack Grogan who shot a 94 and the Eagles sent Hayden Engler who shot an 85.
On the team side of play, it was the St. Mary Vikings to represent the First Region.
They finished 7th with a team score of 337. Aidan Hahn shot a 79 to put him in 20th place, Palmer Sims shot an 81, Luke Wilson shot an 85, Tyler Mueller shot a 92 and Jack Stewart shot a 117.
2A VolleyballThe Calloway County Lady Lakers (5-6) competed in two game on Saturday as part of the Kentucky 2A Championships. They took on Webster County and Union County. Winning both games puts the Lady Lakers in contention for the State title starting on Friday, Sept. 16 when they take on Lexington Catholic (11-3).
Stats from both games weren’t made available, but they beat Webster County 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14) and beat Union County 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-9).
All “A” Classic Boys SoccerThe Murray High Tigers advanced to the Elite 8 of the All “A” State Tournament on Saturday after defeating University Heights Academy 4-1.
Max Rosa had two goals and two assists, Collier Crouch had a goal and Kameron Murphy added another, while Kellen Crouch and Jimmy Kjellberg both had one assist. In goal Hank Fronza had two saves and Pierson Kerrick had one.
The State Tournament bracket has yet to be released, but it starts on September 24 and the Tigers will play the winner of the Region 11 and 12 matchup.
2A State GolfOn Monday, the Kentucky 2A State Championship took place in Owensboro.
Paducah Tilghman had two male golfers representing the First Region, while Calloway County had one of their female golfers.
The boys took the course first thing Monday morning with senior Jack Butts finishing tied for 9th place with a score of 4-over-par 76 and teammate Whitson McNeill shot a 17-over-par 89.
On the girls field, Lady Laker Javen Campbell placed 14th with a score of 20-over-par 92.
With the First Region tournament just a week away for the boys and two weeks out for the girls, the talented golfers will get back to practicing in hopes of making it back to a state tournament.
