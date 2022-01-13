The First Region All “A” Classic got underway on Monday night for the girls and Tuesday night for the boys in preparation for a busy weekend of basketball at Mayfield High School Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Girls Monday Night
Carlisle County vs. Fulton City
After beating Community Christian in a play-in game on Saturday night, beating them 52-20, the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs faced off against Carlisle County. The Lady Comets pulled of the 63-40 victory to advance to the semifinals. They will play Hickman County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mia Martin and Takyra Taylor were the leading scorers for Fulton City. Martin led with 17 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Taylor with 10 points. For the Lady Comets Kierra Whitaker led all scorers with a 27-point performance while Maddison Wright put up a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Hickman County vs. Murray
A low scoring game for both teams led to a Hickman County win, 25-15 over the Murray Lady Tigers. Justice Midyett led the Lady Falcons with nine points, all from behind the arc, Rancey Skaggs had seven, Bayleigh Basch put up five and Anna Howell had four. Stats for the Lady Tigers were not immediately available. The Lady Falcons advance to play Carlisle County on Thursday with a game time of 6 p.m.
Christian Fellowship vs. Ballard Memorial
The Lady Eagles pulled off a dominant 71-46 win over Ballard Memorial in the first round of the All “A” Classic.
Gracie Howard had a staggering 32 points to lead CFS in scoring and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double performance.
Alyssa Warren and Jayden Jackson each had 12 points and Lillian Burnett followed with 10 points and a double-double with 16 rebounds.
Nevaeh Yates led the Lady Bombers with 14 points and Kaylee O’Conner added 13. Up next will be a semifinal match between CFS and Mayfield slated for 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Mayfield vs. Fulton County
With the closest score in the first round of play, the Lady Cardinals walked about with a 49-45 win over Fulton County. JaMesha Brown led the Lady Pilots with 20 points and TaKyiah McNeal followed with a 12-point performance.
Mayfield’s stats were not immediately available. Mayfield will advance to play CFS on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.
Boys Tuesday Night
Community Christian vs. Christian Fellowship
Community Christian beat out Christian Fellowship 70-58 in a play-in game while Fulton City had to bow out due to COVID-19 restriction, advancing Ballard Memorial to the first round.
Murray vs. Community Christian Academy
Grant Whitaker and Trey Boggess each put up 21 points to lead the Tigers to a first round win over CCA, 87-52. Caleb Gill rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points of his own. For CCA Tyson Winsett led his team with 17 points while Ty Wilson put up 14. Murray will advance to play St. Mary on Friday with a game time of 6 p.m.
St. Mary vs. Hickman
The Vikings come out victorious 82-44 over Hickman County on Tuesday night. Five members of the Vikings roster hit double-digits in scoring with Palmer Sims and Daniel Willett leading with 15 points each. Owen Mikel followed closely with 14, Luke Sims had 11 and Cade Fleming put up 10. For the Falcons, Walker McClanahan led with 14 points and Isaiah Pettit added 10. St. Mary will play Murray at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mayfield High School.
Carlisle County vs. Ballard Memorial
A tough contest between the Comets and Bombers ended in a 49-39 Carlisle County win on Tuesday night at Carlisle County. Zack Grogan led all scorers with 18 points, Garrett Hayden dropped 14 and added 11 rebounds to his performance and Isaiah Keeling added 10 points. Jace Birney had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bombers, while Keaton Overstreet was just shy of the double-digit mark with his nine points. Carlisle County will play Mayfield at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
Mayfield vs. Fulton County
The Cardinals advanced to the semifinals with a 58-43 win over the Pilots. Sam Stone had an impressive night with a double-double consisting of 16 points and 18 rebounds, while Nolan Fulton added 13 points to round out the double-digit Mayfield scorers. Stats for Fulton County were not immediately available. Mayfield advances to play Carlisle County at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
