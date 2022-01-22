The Murray State Racers moved to 6-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 91-51 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The win gave the Racers a six-game winning streak as they improved to 16-2.
Tevin Brown led the way with 16 points, while DaQuan Smith tied his season-high with 15 points. Carter Collins added 10 points and Trae Hannibal dished out a career-high 12 assists and was just two points and rebounds from a triple-double. KJ Williams and DJ Burns each grabbed 11 rebounds.
Smith hit three in a row from the 3-point line to give the Racers a 27-10 lead with 8:57 in the first half. He made two more just before the half and the Racers held a commanding lead of the under-manned Panthers 48-22.
MSU’s largest lead of the game came with 8:05 remaining of 43 points.
The Racers tied their season-high with 14 made 3-point baskets, matching what they did in road wins at Memphis (Dec. 10) and Belmont (Jan. 15). The Racers tallied 25 assists on their 35 field goals and only committed seven turnovers.
