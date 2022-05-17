District tournament season started on Monday night across the First Region, with Carlisle County High School hosting the First District softball and baseball games. The Lady Comets took on the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs for the first contest of the night and Hickman County played Fulton County for the second game of the evening.
Carlisle County 15, Fulton City 0
The Lady Comets put up an 11-run opening inning in the first softball game of the night against the Lady Bulldogs. Much smaller three and one run innings would be enough in the next two innings to get the job done and close out the game while keeping their opponents scoreless.
Rylee Lemons controlled the pitching circle for Carlisle County, pitching a perfect game, striking out two batters while throwing 27 pitches, 16 of which were strikes. Along with a great pitching performance, Lemons also led the Lady Comets with three RBIs in three at-bats and one hit. Multiple Lady Comets collected two runs including Lilyan Shehorn, Rorey Eddleman, Reese Eddleman, Chyenne Geveden, Tori Burgess and Kaidence Vela.
Carlisle County 1 1 3 1—15-7-0
Fulton City 000x—0-0-2
2B: CC — T Burgess
3B: CC — T Burgess, C Geveden
TB: T Burgess 8, C Geveden 3, R Lemons 1, R Eddleman 1, K Vela 1
Hickman County 15, Fulton County 0The Lady Falcons continued the theme of shutouts in opening night of the First District Tournament by taking down the Lady Pilots 15-0 in the second game of the evening. It took three innings to get the job done with an opening inning of 10 runs, following by four runs in the second inning and one in the third.
Jacey Rose pitched the three innings for Hickman County, striking out eight batters in her perfect game. She hurled 39 pitches, 30 of which resulted in strikes. On the offensive side of things, Rose also collected three RBIs while scoring two runs of her own on two hits.
Lily Crister led the Lady Falcons with three runs on the night in two at-bats and one RBI, while Rancey Skaggs, Rose, Blair Byassee and Allie Allen all scored two runs each.
The win puts Hickman County in the First District Championship game against Carlisle County. In the season the two teams have met three times with the Lady Comets winning all three, the most recent ending in a 12-0 result.
Hickman County 10 4 1—15-11-0
Fulton County 000—0-0-6
2B: HC — J Rose 2, A Allen
3B: HC — E Grissom, C Boaz
TB: HC — J Rose 4, E Grissom 3, C Boaz 3, A Allen 2, B Byassee 2, R Skaggs 2, L Crister 1, S Polsgrove 1
