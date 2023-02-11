Carlisle County High School honored their historic 1983 Boys Basketball State Runner-up team on Friday night in the midst of a First District showdown against Fulton County. Members of that 40-4 team including cheerleaders, scorekeepers and coaches were honored at halftime of the girls game with medals presented by the CCHS athletic department. An in-depth history of the team was read by the voice of the Comets Korie Bowles to remind those old enough to be around and inform the younger generations just how great that team was.
In attendance from that team was cheerleader Jennifer Felts, players Mike Sams, Ken Barriger, Jerry Byassee, Phillip Hall, David Rambo, Ricky Williams, Greg Wilson and Keith York. Coaches Todd Johnson and Craynor Slone were also in attendance. DeWayne Hall and assistant coach Frankie Brazzell have since passed away.
The boys and girls basketball games were as classic as any district matchup could be, as the competition was high and No. 1 seeds in the First District tournament were on the line. The Fulton County Lady Pilots defeated the Lady Comets for the second time this season in a narrow 45-43 decision. If they beat Fulton City in their last few games they will clinch the No. 1 seed. On the other side of the ball, the Comets secured the No. 1 seed in the boys tournament with a 77-68 win over the Pilots.
Lady Pilots 45, Lady Comets 43
JaMesha Brown, who was dominant for the Lady Pilots from start to finish, got things rolling for the visitors with the first four points of the game. Carlisle County quickly answered back though courtesy of a pair of layups by Macee Hogancamp to tie the game up. Brown would continue to find was to score, but the Lady Comets had an answer for every made basket and took a slight 10-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The battle continued into the second half as Brown sank back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter to tie the game at 12 points apiece. She would do it all for the Lady Pilots in the opening half, eventually scoring all 23 of their first half points.
“Honestly I want this for my seniors, we haven’t been number one in the district for so long, I didn’t want this (tonight’s performance) for me, I wanted it for my team,” Brown said “So to go out there and show that I really wanted it, along with our fans cheering us on really helped.”
With Brown being the only scorer, the Lady Comets played this to their advantage, as the lead bounced back-and-forth between teams but the home team held the 26-23 lead heading into the locker room.
Play intensified coming out of the halftime break as the majority of the points for both teams came from the charity stripe. The Lady Comets had just four points in the third quarter, all from the line and the Lady Pilots had 12, but just four points came from the line.
Keeping their opponents to just free throws gave Fulton County a 35-30 lead heading into the final frame, a frame where the Lady Comets found their scoring momentum once again. They put up 13 points in the final eight minutes of play courtesy of Hogancamp and Gracyn Edging.
In the end it came down JaMesha Brown who sank a baseline jumper with 3.8 second left to take the lead and ultimately win the game.
Fulton County: 6 17 12 10 — 45
Carlisle County: 10 16 4 13 — 43
FC: J. Brown 36, H. Murphy 5, K. Harrison 4
CC:K. Whitaker 11, M. Hogancamp 9, A. Jones 8, M. McGee 6, G. Edging 6, A. Warren 3
Comets 77, Pilots 68
The Carlisle County Comets closed out the night with their 13th win of the season and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming First District Tournament. A team effort from start to finish secured the win, with Zack Grogan ultimately leading the Comets with 25 points.
Friday nights win was the third this season against the Pilots, a team they fell to in the First District Championship game last season. The 77-68 win give the Comets a 5-1 record in district play with no more district opponents left to play in the regular season. For the Pilots, they now sit at 2-3 in the district, but will close out their regular season against fellow district opponents Fulton City on February 16.
A 19-18 opening quarter made for an intense opening eight minutes of play with multiple lead changes and only three combined trips to the foul line. Carlisle County held that one point advantage though after the first quarter.
The second quarter was where the Comets were able to pull away, outscoring the Pilots 20-11 to hold a 10-point cushion going into the halftime break.
The tables would be reversed in the third quarter as Fulton outscored Carlisle 23-13 as Omarion Pierce found his scoring mojo and knocked down nine of his eventual 19 points. Tristan Kinney added six and JShon Jones added eight to round out the third quarter Fulton County scoring and tie the game up at 52-52 going into the final frame.
That final eight minutes was all Carlisle County as they put up a game-high 25 points, 13 of which came from the foul line. Grogan put up a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the line in that final frame to go along with two jumpers for a 10-point quarter. Bradyn Williams added a 5-for-6 performance from the line as the Comets shots 18-of-25 from the charity stripe on the night.
The dominant final frame of 25-16 gave the Comets the win to improve to 13-12, while the Pilots pivot to 10-9 as the season winds down.
Carlisle County 19 20 13 25 — 77
Fulton County 18 11 23 16 — 68
CC: Z. Grogan 25, B. Williams 17, C. Burnett 14, J. Bruer 6, W. Rickard 6, K. Arnold 6, K. King 3.
FC: O. Pierce 19, T. Kinney 18, J. Smith 15, J. Jones 8, W. Campbell 8
