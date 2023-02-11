Carlisle County High School honored their historic 1983 Boys Basketball State Runner-up team on Friday night in the midst of a First District showdown against Fulton County. Members of that 40-4 team including cheerleaders, scorekeepers and coaches were honored at halftime of the girls game with medals presented by the CCHS athletic department. An in-depth history of the team was read by the voice of the Comets Korie Bowles to remind those old enough to be around and inform the younger generations just how great that team was.

In attendance from that team was cheerleader Jennifer Felts, players Mike Sams, Ken Barriger, Jerry Byassee, Phillip Hall, David Rambo, Ricky Williams, Greg Wilson and Keith York. Coaches Todd Johnson and Craynor Slone were also in attendance. DeWayne Hall and assistant coach Frankie Brazzell have since passed away.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In