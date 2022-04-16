The First Region All “A” softball tournament finally got underway on Friday night after being pushed back from their original start day of Monday due to weather delays. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Carlisle County High School, but in an effort to get all first round games done on Friday night, games were dispersed to a variety of schools across the First Region.
Weather permitting; the semifinal games will take place at Carlisle County on Monday, April 18 for both softball and baseball, with championship games taking place on Tuesday, also at Carlisle.
Hickman County will play Carlisle County at 5:30 p.m., with Murray taking on Mayfield afterwards.
Hickman County 11, Community Christian Academy 0This matchup between the No. 1 seed Lady Falcons and No. 8 seed Lady Warriors, ended in favor of Hickman County in five innings. Rancey Skaggs got the game started in the bottom of the first inning with a home run over the fence as the second at-bat for the Lady Falcons. She scored Lily Crister and herself for a quick 2-0 start to what would end up being an 8-0 inning.
Jacey Rose was a dominate force in the pitching circle, pitching all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 11. The two hits from CCA came as singles by Alyssa Knight in the top of the first inning and Carmella Saxton in the top of the second inning.
Murray 10, Ballard Memorial 0The No. 2 seeded Murray and No. 7 seed Ballard Memorial game took place at Murray with the game ending in the Lady Tigers favor, also in a 5 inning game. Scoring started with the bases loaded for the Lady Tigers on a walk for M Riddle, pushing S Wyatt home, who was immediately followed by V Burton on the next fly ball which turned into the first out of the inning. One more run scored by K Chapman would end the first inning 3-0.
Chapman took care of business for Murray in the circle, striking out seven and only allowing four hits in the five innings she pitched for. Those four hits for CCA came from Maddy Parrott with a single in the top of the second, a single by Kaylee O’Connor in the fourth, another single by Parrott and a single from Miley Nichols in the fifth.
Mayfield 10, Christian Fellowship 0The Lady Cardinals of Mayfield entered the tournament with the No. 3 seed to take on the No. 6 seed Christian Fellowship. Mayfield pulled off the 10-0 win to keep the shut outs going on the night on the softball side of the tournament. Jo Jo Fox threw the perfect game for the Lady Cardinals, striking out seven in the five innings game. She threw 49 pitches on the night with 40 of them being strikes. She also scored the first run of the night on a single which turned into multiple errors in the field, giving Fox the chance to round home, making it a 1-0 game in the bottom of the first.
Christian Fellowship held their defensive ground, keeping their Mayfield opponent scoreless in the second inning. The Lady Cardinals would get busy though in the bottom of the third to collect five runs to make it a 6-0 game.
Carlisle County 5, St. Mary 1The only non-shutout of the night came in a battle between the No. 4 seed Carlisle County and No 5 seed St. Mary. The Lady Vikings struck first, but not until the top of the fourth inning, when a double by Kaitlynn Burrus brought home Trinity Higgins who had previously hit a fly ball single to start the inning.
Carlisle County would answer back in their portion of the fourth inning as Tori Burgess hit a fly ball single to right field with two outs on the board. This allowed Anna Russelburg and Lexy Jones to score the first two runs of the game for the Lady Comets.
