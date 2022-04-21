With the heart of baseball and softball season underway, the First and Second Regions have standout names per KHSAA stat leaders.
The following leaders are based on individual teams reporting game statistics and are subject to change. However, not all schools in either region have filed the required stat reports with KHSAA.
This includes Community Christian Academy, Dawson Springs, Fulton City, Hickman County, and Livingston Central for baseball. For softball, the following teams have not filed: Community Christian Academy, Fulton City, Fulton County, Hickman County, McCracken County, and Murray.
Batting Average (Baseball)Kobe Watson — Murray — Ranked No. 5
.588 batting average in 12 games with 20 hits, five doubles, one triple, and one home run in 34 at-bats
Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 7
.583 batting average in 12 games with 21 hits, six doubles, three triples, and one home run in 36 at-bats
Home Runs (Baseball)
Brody Williams — Lyon County — No. 4
Six home runs in 13 games and 34 at-bats
Keaton Overstreet — Ballard Memorial — No. 22
Four home runs in 11 games and 29 at-bats
Hits (Baseball)
Nate Lang — McCracken County — No. 20
26 hits in 19 games and 56 at-bats
Doubles (Baseball)
Joshua Snorton — Christian County — No. 14
Eight doubles in 18 games and 53 at-bats
Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 18
Eight doubles in 18 games and 50 at-bats
Triples (Baseball)
Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 11
Three triples in 12 games and 36 at-bats
Nate Lang — McCracken County — No. 20
Three triples in 19 games and 56 at-bats
Base on Balls (Baseball)
Landon Durbin — St. Mary — No. 1
21 walks in 10 games and 21 at-bats
Brock Cullen — Union County — No. 3
21 walks in 13 games and 29 at-bats
Preston Phan — Christian County — No. 8
18 walks in 18 games and 42 at-bats
Jack Bennett — McCracken County — No. 14
17 walks in 19 games and 53 at-bats
Slugging percentage (Baseball)
Brody Williams — Lyon County — No. 2
1.118 slugging percentage with 16 hits, two doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 38 total bases in 13 games and 34 at-bats
Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 7
1.000 slugging percentage with 21 hits, six doubles, three triples, one home run, and 36 total bases in 12 games and 36 at-bats
Carter Space — Christian Fellowship — No. 9
1.000 slugging percentage with three hits, two doubles, and five total bases in six games and five at-bats
Koltyn Perez — Carlisle County — No. 23
0.900 slugging percentage with 21 hits, four doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 36 total bases in 12 games and 40 at-bats
RBI (Baseball)
Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 12
28 RBIs in 36 at-bats and 12 games
Nate Lang — McCracken County — No. 19
24 RBIs in 56 at-bats and 19 games
Joshua Snorton — Christian County — No. 21
23 RBIs in 53 at-bats and 18 games
Runs (Baseball)
Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 3
32 runs in 50 at-bats and 18 games
Stolen Bases (Baseball)
Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 3
25 stolen bases out of 25 stolen base attempts in 18 games
John Kiebler — Paducah Tilghman — No. 18
17 stolen bases out of 17 stolen base attempts in 16 games
Earned Run Average (Baseball)
Jack Bennett — McCracken County — No. 8
0.27 ERA in 26.1 innings with one earned run and five runs
Preston Chaudoin — Hopkinsville — No. 13
0.42 ERA in 16.2 innings with one earned run and four runs
Race Oleary — Union County — No. 15
0.46 ERA in 15.1 innings with one earned run and six runs
Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 17
0.54 ERA in 39 innings with three earned runs and six runs
Strikeouts (Baseball)
Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 1
81 strikeouts and 16.20 K’s/7 in 35 innings and six games
Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 6
61 strikeouts and 10.95 K’s/7 in 39 innings and seven games
Wins (Baseball)
Aiden Lewis — Christian County — No. 6
Five wins and no losses for a 1.000 W-L average in six games
Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 8
Five wins and one loss for a 0.833 W-L average in seven games
Luke Heath — St. Mary — No. 14
Four wins and no losses for a 1.000 W-L average in five games
Lane Gamble — Christian County — No. 15
Four wins and one loss for a 0.800 W-L average in seven games
Saves (Baseball)
Justin Deweese — Carlisle County — No. 19
Two saves in five games
Preston Phan — Christian County — No. 21
Two saves in seven games
Innings Pitched (Baseball)
Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 1
39 innings pitched in seven games
Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 4
35 innings pitched in six games
Top 25 Team Batting Average Leaders (Baseball)
St. Mary — No. 17
0.354 team average with 105 hits in 10 games and 297 at-bats
Paducah Tilghman — No. 18
0.353 team average with 146 hits in 16 games and 414 at-bats
Top 25 Team Runs Leaders (Baseball)
Christian County — No. 14
147 runs in 18 games and 434 at-bats for 8.17 runs per game
Paducah Tilghman — No. 16
145 runs in 16 games and 414 at-bats for 9.06 runs per game
Top 25 Team Hits Leaders (Baseball)
McCracken County — No. 4
178 hits in 19 games and 541 at-bats
Top 25 Team Doubles Leaders (Baseball)
Christian County — No. 5
39 doubles in 18 games and 434 at-bats
T
op 25 Team Triples Leaders (Baseball)
McCracken County — No. 3
11 triples in 19 games and 541 at-bats
Paducah Tilghman — No. 15
Seven triples in 16 games and 414 at-bats
Top 25 Team Home Runs Leaders (Baseball)
Lyon County — No. 15
10 home runs in 14 games and 358 at-bats
Top 25 Team RBI Leaders (Baseball)
Paducah Tilghman — No. 19
114 runs batted in through 16 games
McCracken County — No. 20
113 runs batted in through 19 games
Top 25 Team Stolen Bases Leaders (Baseball)
Christian County — No. 3
107 stolen bases in 115 attempts through 18 games
Paducah Tilghman — No. 12
75 stolen bases in 83 attempts through 16 games
Top 25 Team Earned Run Average Leaders (Baseball)
McCracken County — No. 6
1.88 team ERA in 130.2 innings with 35 earned runs and 45 runs in 19 games
Ballard Memorial — No. 7
1.92 team ERA in 62.0 innings with 17 earned runs and 34 runs in 11 games
Marshall County — No. 9
1.95 team ERA in 122.0 innings with 34 earned runs and 57 runs in 18 games
Christian County — No. 10
1.99 team ERA in 105.2 innings with 30 earned runs and 64 runs in 19 games
Hopkins County Central — No. 18
11.50 team ERA in 52.1 innings with 86 earned runs and 130 runs in 10 games
Fulton County — No. 20
14.77 team ERA in 30.1 innings with 64 earned runs and 86 runs in seven games
Christian Fellowship — No. 21
14.91 team ERA in 23.0 innings with 49 earned runs and 83 runs in seven games
Top 25 Team Strikeouts Leaders (Baseball)
Marshall County — No. 2
175 strikeouts in 122.0 innings
McCracken County — No. 8
163 strikeouts in 130.2 innings
Christian County — No. 22
139 strikeouts in 105.2 innings
--
Batting Average (Softball)
Charley Pursley — Marshall County — No. 19
.600 batting average with 21 hits, four doubles, and one home run in 11 games and 35 at-bats
Home Runs (Softball)
Alicia Stanley — Caldwell County — No. 24
Five home runs in 12 games and 38 at-bats
Doubles (Softball)
Avery Adcock — Christian County — No. 6
11 doubles in 16 games and 48 at-bats
Triples (Softball)
Brylee Butts — Caldwell County — No. 8
Five triples in 12 games and 39 at-bats
Hadlee Rich — Crittenden County — No. 14
Four triples in 13 games and 42 at-bats
Rosie Minter — Paducah Tilghman — No. 25
Four triples in 20 games and 62 at-bats
Base on Balls (Softball)
Calista Collins — Lyon County — No. 3
17 walks in 11 games and 20 at-bats
Slugging percentage (Softball)
Alicia Stanley — Caldwell County — No. 24
1.079 slugging percentage with 18 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, and 41 total bases in 12 games and 38 at-bats
RBI (Softball)
Emersyn Ramage — Livingston Central — No. 11
30 RBIs in 18 games and 50 at-bats
Runs (Softball)
Victoria Joiner — Livingston Central — No. 20
28 runs in 18 games and 50 at-bats
Jaylee Meadors — Union County — No. 24
27 runs in 18 games and 56 at-bats
Stolen Bases (Softball)
Madison Winkler — Christian County — No. 9
22 stolen bases in 24 stolen base attempts in 15 games
Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — No. 10
22 stolen bases in 23 stolen base attempts in 12 games
Lexi Feagin — Mayfield — No. 16
20 stolen bases in 21 stolen base attempts in 12 games
Earned Run Average (Softball)
Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — No. 17
1.02 ERA in 61.2 innings with nine earned runs and 27 runs in 11 games
Bailey Wimsatt — Graves County — No. 23
1.27 ERA in 22 innings with four earned runs and seven runs in five games
Strikeouts (Softball)
Anna Rogers — Graves County — No. 24
98 strikeouts and 11.43 K’s/7 in 60 innings and 12 games
Saves (Softball)
Kimberlyn-Gracie Harned — Christian County — No. 5
Two saves in 12 games
Mia Bobbitt — Paducah Tilghman — No. 9
Two saves in six games
Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — No. 13
One save in six games
Gracelyn Darnall — Marshall County — No. 15
One save in 13 games
Alexis Wood — Caldwell County — No. 23
One save in one game
Jackie Farmer — Caldwell County — No. 24
One save in four games
Innings Pitched (Softball)
Rhianna Thomason — Carlisle County — No. 3
139 innings pitched in 11 games
Top 25 Team Runs Leaders (Softball)
Union County — No. 12
115 runs in 18 games and 489 at-bats for 8.61 runs per game
Top 25 Team Hits Leaders (Softball)
Paducah Tilghman — No. 12
174 hits in 20 games and 544 at-bats
Top 25 Team Doubles Leaders (Softball)
Christian County — No. 16
34 doubles in 16 games and 409 at-bats
Paducah Tilghman — No. 22
33 doubles in 20 games and 544 at-bats
Top 25 Team Triples Leaders (Softball)
Paducah Tilghman — No. 1
20 triples in 20 games and 544 at-bats
Caldwell County — No. 15
10 triples in 12 games and 345 at-bats
Top 25 Team RBI Leaders (Softball)
Paducah Tilghman — No. 21
120 runs batted in through 20 game
Top 25 Team Stolen Bases Leaders (Softball)
Mayfield — No. 6
91 stolen bases in 94 attempts through 12 games
Marshall County — No. 11
76 stolen bases in 82 attempts through 16 games
Paducah Tilghman — No. 24
57 stolen bases in 57 attempts through 20 games
Top 25 Team Earned Run Average Leaders (Softball)
Mayfield — No. 15
1.57 team ERA in 66.2 innings with 15 earned runs and 34 runs in 12 games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.