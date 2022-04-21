With the heart of baseball and softball season underway, the First and Second Regions have standout names per KHSAA stat leaders.

The following leaders are based on individual teams reporting game statistics and are subject to change. However, not all schools in either region have filed the required stat reports with KHSAA.

This includes Community Christian Academy, Dawson Springs, Fulton City, Hickman County, and Livingston Central for baseball. For softball, the following teams have not filed: Community Christian Academy, Fulton City, Fulton County, Hickman County, McCracken County, and Murray.

Batting Average (Baseball)Kobe Watson — Murray — Ranked No. 5

.588 batting average in 12 games with 20 hits, five doubles, one triple, and one home run in 34 at-bats

Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 7

.583 batting average in 12 games with 21 hits, six doubles, three triples, and one home run in 36 at-bats

Home Runs (Baseball)

Brody Williams — Lyon County — No. 4

Six home runs in 13 games and 34 at-bats

Keaton Overstreet — Ballard Memorial — No. 22

Four home runs in 11 games and 29 at-bats

Hits (Baseball)

Nate Lang — McCracken County — No. 20

26 hits in 19 games and 56 at-bats

Doubles (Baseball)

Joshua Snorton — Christian County — No. 14

Eight doubles in 18 games and 53 at-bats

Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 18

Eight doubles in 18 games and 50 at-bats

Triples (Baseball)

Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 11

Three triples in 12 games and 36 at-bats

Nate Lang — McCracken County — No. 20

Three triples in 19 games and 56 at-bats

Base on Balls (Baseball)

Landon Durbin — St. Mary — No. 1

21 walks in 10 games and 21 at-bats

Brock Cullen — Union County — No. 3

21 walks in 13 games and 29 at-bats

Preston Phan — Christian County — No. 8

18 walks in 18 games and 42 at-bats

Jack Bennett — McCracken County — No. 14

17 walks in 19 games and 53 at-bats

Slugging percentage (Baseball)

Brody Williams — Lyon County — No. 2

1.118 slugging percentage with 16 hits, two doubles, one triple, six home runs, and 38 total bases in 13 games and 34 at-bats

Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 7

1.000 slugging percentage with 21 hits, six doubles, three triples, one home run, and 36 total bases in 12 games and 36 at-bats

Carter Space — Christian Fellowship — No. 9

1.000 slugging percentage with three hits, two doubles, and five total bases in six games and five at-bats

Koltyn Perez — Carlisle County — No. 23

0.900 slugging percentage with 21 hits, four doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 36 total bases in 12 games and 40 at-bats

RBI (Baseball)

Maddox Carlson — Crittenden County — No. 12

28 RBIs in 36 at-bats and 12 games

Nate Lang — McCracken County — No. 19

24 RBIs in 56 at-bats and 19 games

Joshua Snorton — Christian County — No. 21

23 RBIs in 53 at-bats and 18 games

Runs (Baseball)

Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 3

32 runs in 50 at-bats and 18 games

Stolen Bases (Baseball)

Elijah UnderhillChristian County — No. 3

25 stolen bases out of 25 stolen base attempts in 18 games

John Kiebler — Paducah Tilghman — No. 18

17 stolen bases out of 17 stolen base attempts in 16 games

Earned Run Average (Baseball)

Jack Bennett — McCracken County — No. 8

0.27 ERA in 26.1 innings with one earned run and five runs

Preston Chaudoin — Hopkinsville — No. 13

0.42 ERA in 16.2 innings with one earned run and four runs

Race Oleary — Union County — No. 15

0.46 ERA in 15.1 innings with one earned run and six runs

Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 17

0.54 ERA in 39 innings with three earned runs and six runs

Strikeouts (Baseball)

Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 1

81 strikeouts and 16.20 K’s/7 in 35 innings and six games

Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 6

61 strikeouts and 10.95 K’s/7 in 39 innings and seven games

Wins (Baseball)

Aiden Lewis — Christian County — No. 6

Five wins and no losses for a 1.000 W-L average in six games

Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 8

Five wins and one loss for a 0.833 W-L average in seven games

Luke Heath — St. Mary — No. 14

Four wins and no losses for a 1.000 W-L average in five games

Lane Gamble — Christian County — No. 15

Four wins and one loss for a 0.800 W-L average in seven games

Saves (Baseball)

Justin Deweese — Carlisle County — No. 19

Two saves in five games

Preston Phan — Christian County — No. 21

Two saves in seven games

Innings Pitched (Baseball)

Evan Oakley — Marshall County — No. 1

39 innings pitched in seven games

Elijah Underhill — Christian County — No. 4

35 innings pitched in six games

Top 25 Team Batting Average Leaders (Baseball)

St. Mary — No. 17

0.354 team average with 105 hits in 10 games and 297 at-bats

Paducah Tilghman — No. 18

0.353 team average with 146 hits in 16 games and 414 at-bats

Top 25 Team Runs Leaders (Baseball)

Christian County — No. 14

147 runs in 18 games and 434 at-bats for 8.17 runs per game

Paducah Tilghman — No. 16

145 runs in 16 games and 414 at-bats for 9.06 runs per game

Top 25 Team Hits Leaders (Baseball)

McCracken County — No. 4

178 hits in 19 games and 541 at-bats

Top 25 Team Doubles Leaders (Baseball)

Christian County — No. 5

39 doubles in 18 games and 434 at-bats

T

op 25 Team Triples Leaders (Baseball)

McCracken County — No. 3

11 triples in 19 games and 541 at-bats

Paducah Tilghman — No. 15

Seven triples in 16 games and 414 at-bats

Top 25 Team Home Runs Leaders (Baseball)

Lyon County — No. 15

10 home runs in 14 games and 358 at-bats

Top 25 Team RBI Leaders (Baseball)

Paducah Tilghman — No. 19

114 runs batted in through 16 games

McCracken County — No. 20

113 runs batted in through 19 games

Top 25 Team Stolen Bases Leaders (Baseball)

Christian County — No. 3

107 stolen bases in 115 attempts through 18 games

Paducah Tilghman — No. 12

75 stolen bases in 83 attempts through 16 games

Top 25 Team Earned Run Average Leaders (Baseball)

McCracken County — No. 6

1.88 team ERA in 130.2 innings with 35 earned runs and 45 runs in 19 games

Ballard Memorial — No. 7

1.92 team ERA in 62.0 innings with 17 earned runs and 34 runs in 11 games

Marshall County — No. 9

1.95 team ERA in 122.0 innings with 34 earned runs and 57 runs in 18 games

Christian County — No. 10

1.99 team ERA in 105.2 innings with 30 earned runs and 64 runs in 19 games

Hopkins County Central — No. 18

11.50 team ERA in 52.1 innings with 86 earned runs and 130 runs in 10 games

Fulton County — No. 20

14.77 team ERA in 30.1 innings with 64 earned runs and 86 runs in seven games

Christian Fellowship — No. 21

14.91 team ERA in 23.0 innings with 49 earned runs and 83 runs in seven games

Top 25 Team Strikeouts Leaders (Baseball)

Marshall County — No. 2

175 strikeouts in 122.0 innings

McCracken County — No. 8

163 strikeouts in 130.2 innings

Christian County — No. 22

139 strikeouts in 105.2 innings

--

Batting Average (Softball)

Charley Pursley — Marshall County — No. 19

.600 batting average with 21 hits, four doubles, and one home run in 11 games and 35 at-bats

Home Runs (Softball)

Alicia Stanley — Caldwell County — No. 24

Five home runs in 12 games and 38 at-bats

Doubles (Softball)

Avery Adcock — Christian County — No. 6

11 doubles in 16 games and 48 at-bats

Triples (Softball)

Brylee Butts — Caldwell County — No. 8

Five triples in 12 games and 39 at-bats

Hadlee Rich — Crittenden County — No. 14

Four triples in 13 games and 42 at-bats

Rosie Minter — Paducah Tilghman — No. 25

Four triples in 20 games and 62 at-bats

Base on Balls (Softball)

Calista Collins — Lyon County — No. 3

17 walks in 11 games and 20 at-bats

Slugging percentage (Softball)

Alicia Stanley — Caldwell County — No. 24

1.079 slugging percentage with 18 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, and 41 total bases in 12 games and 38 at-bats

RBI (Softball)

Emersyn Ramage — Livingston Central — No. 11

30 RBIs in 18 games and 50 at-bats

Runs (Softball)

Victoria Joiner — Livingston Central — No. 20

28 runs in 18 games and 50 at-bats

Jaylee Meadors — Union County — No. 24

27 runs in 18 games and 56 at-bats

Stolen Bases (Softball)

Madison Winkler — Christian County — No. 9

22 stolen bases in 24 stolen base attempts in 15 games

Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — No. 10

22 stolen bases in 23 stolen base attempts in 12 games

Lexi Feagin — Mayfield — No. 16

20 stolen bases in 21 stolen base attempts in 12 games

Earned Run Average (Softball)

Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — No. 17

1.02 ERA in 61.2 innings with nine earned runs and 27 runs in 11 games

Bailey Wimsatt — Graves County — No. 23

1.27 ERA in 22 innings with four earned runs and seven runs in five games

Strikeouts (Softball)

Anna Rogers — Graves County — No. 24

98 strikeouts and 11.43 K’s/7 in 60 innings and 12 games

Saves (Softball)

Kimberlyn-Gracie Harned — Christian County — No. 5

Two saves in 12 games

Mia Bobbitt — Paducah Tilghman — No. 9

Two saves in six games

Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — No. 13

One save in six games

Gracelyn Darnall — Marshall County — No. 15

One save in 13 games

Alexis Wood — Caldwell County — No. 23

One save in one game

Jackie Farmer — Caldwell County — No. 24

One save in four games

Innings Pitched (Softball)

Rhianna Thomason — Carlisle County — No. 3

139 innings pitched in 11 games

Top 25 Team Runs Leaders (Softball)

Union County — No. 12

115 runs in 18 games and 489 at-bats for 8.61 runs per game

Top 25 Team Hits Leaders (Softball)

Paducah Tilghman — No. 12

174 hits in 20 games and 544 at-bats

Top 25 Team Doubles Leaders (Softball)

Christian County — No. 16

34 doubles in 16 games and 409 at-bats

Paducah Tilghman — No. 22

33 doubles in 20 games and 544 at-bats

Top 25 Team Triples Leaders (Softball)

Paducah Tilghman — No. 1

20 triples in 20 games and 544 at-bats

Caldwell County — No. 15

10 triples in 12 games and 345 at-bats

Top 25 Team RBI Leaders (Softball)

Paducah Tilghman — No. 21

120 runs batted in through 20 game

Top 25 Team Stolen Bases Leaders (Softball)

Mayfield — No. 6

91 stolen bases in 94 attempts through 12 games

Marshall County — No. 11

76 stolen bases in 82 attempts through 16 games

Paducah Tilghman — No. 24

57 stolen bases in 57 attempts through 20 games

Top 25 Team Earned Run Average Leaders (Softball)

Mayfield — No. 15

1.57 team ERA in 66.2 innings with 15 earned runs and 34 runs in 12 games

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In