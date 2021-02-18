Riding their longest win streak of the season at four, the Murray State Racers men’s basketball team meets the Eastern Illinois Panthers tonight in a 7:30 tip at the CFSB Center in Murray.
All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. Online streaming video is supplied by ESPN+.
The Racers have won six of their last seven games and have jumped into a tie for fifth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings as the OVC Tournament is clearly in view now, less than two weeks away. The Racers (12-9, 9-7 OVC) wrap up their final regular-season home games this week when EIU and SIUE visit The Bank and then go on the road next week for games at Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State. With four games remaining, the Racers are playing well with a rising confidence level.
The last time the Racers and Panthers (7-16, 4-12) met was Jan. 7. MSU was cruising along with a 13-point lead with 13:40 remaining at Lantz Arena. EIU rallied with a 16-0 run off four straight Racer turnovers and won the game 74-68. MSU was 1-4 in the OVC and staggered home in search of solutions for what was ailing them. They weren’t making shots and were turning the ball over to the opponent among the worst in the nation.
What coach Matt McMahon, his staff and the Racers’ players have done since is quite remarkable. Now, 40 days later, the Racers are one of the hottest teams in the conference having won eight of their past 11 games. During those 11 games, the Racers are shooting 49% from the field while limiting opponents to 41%. MSU has made 34 more 3-pointers than opponents while shooting 39% and holding opponents to 30%. The Racers have nearly a four-rebound edge per game and they have an assist average of 62%. The Racers have reduced their turnovers per game from 17.0 to 10.7.
The slow start cost the Racers a chance to win a fourth-straight OVC regular-season title, but now they are in position to finish strong and make a run at the tournament championship in March.
Racers in national rankingsIn the season as a whole, not only have the Racers overcome a slow start, they are performing at a high level in a few NCAA Division-I stat lines. MSU is sixth in the nation with a team field goal percentage of 51%, and they’re 12th with 17.4 assists per game. The Racers have climbed to 28th in defending the 3-point line, as teams are hitting only 30% against them. The Racers are also in the top 50 nationally in defensive rebounding, 3-point percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.
MSU’s dynamic duo — Brown and WilliamsThere is no doubt, when Tevin Brown and KJ Williams are playing at an All-OVC level, the Racers can be one of the top teams in the league. In the last three games, Williams and Brown are scoring just under 40 points per game. Williams is a monster on the boards grabbing 12.3 rebounds, and Brown is a marksman from beyond the 3-point line in hitting 60%. Having seen Brown join the MSU 1,000-Point Club in December, now it’s Williams’ turn. He enters the week with 985 points and is set to become the 48th member of the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.