Community Christian AcademyEntering his second season as head coach at Community Christian, Caleb Stonecipher has already been able to raise the level of expectations for the Warriors on the court.
“This year we are going to try to build on what we did last year,” Stonecipher said. “We are trying to build a program and I think we are close to that because the guys really know how to play the game the right way.”
CCA will be led this season by sensational freshman Prince Kahnplaye, who averaged 12.2 points per game as an eighth grader. They also return several other key players as well. Junior Tyson Winsett (10.7 ppg) and senior Ty Wilson (8 ppg) have made big strides as well.
ROSTER:31 Lucas Baten-Knotts So.
34 Prince Kahnplaye Fr.
32 Jonathan Chestnut Guard Sr.
1 Avery Landry Fr.
13 Ahmed Dee Fr.
24 Jamison Smith G Jr.
22 Job Harrison G Sr.
5 Ty Wilson Guard Sr.
51 Bryson Houser Fr.
30 Tyson Winsett Jr.
45 Evan Joyce So.
McCracken CountyIt has been 32 years since a team has won three straight First Region Championships, but heading into the 2021-22 season, the McCracken County Mustangs will have that opportunity.
“Region one has had a lot of parity over the years and it is hard enough to win two in a row,” said McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower. “To win three in a row, that is going to be tough.”
The Mustangs will be faced with the task of replacing two major pieces to their last two region championship teams in Noah Dumas (15.3 ppg) and Ian McCune (10.5 ppg). However, they are not short on experience with five players returning who saw playing time in every game last season.
Among the Mustangs expected to play a big part in the upcoming season are Ian Hart (12.2 ppg), Brant Brower (9.7 ppg), and Jack McCune (5.4 ppg).
ROSTER21 Quinterious Bailey So.
20 Jack McCune Jr.
11 Max Blackwell Sr.
3 Connor Miller So.
5 Jack Bradley Jr.
45 Scout Moffatt So.
4 Jordan Bridges Jr.
25 Noah Nyberg So.
24 Brant Brower G Sr.
12 Carson Purvis Jr.
50 Carter Burnett So.
33 Zander Smith So.
32 Jeremiah Grogan Jr.
22 Cason Tilford Sr.
23 Ian Hart Jr.
54 Jonathan Venable Jr.
35 Landon Lovell Sr.
Paducah TilghmanWith the state of Kentucky granting an extra year of eligibility to last years seniors, perhaps no team has taken advantage of that as much as Paducah Tilghman. The Blue Tornado return four seniors from last years team who expect to help lead them to challenge for a region championship.
“These guys just seem to get more talented,” said head coach Greg Overstreet. “Just another year older, these guys are stronger and bigger.”
Of those returning, Tragen Arthur (8.4 ppg), Cam Marshall (4.3 ppg), and Landon Fitzgerald (6.5 ppg) will carry the most responsibility.
ROSTERTragen Arthur G Sr
Landon Fitzgerald C Sr
Cam Marshall C Sr
Brian Thomas G Sr
Jequan Warren G Sr
Malcolm Moss W Sr
Mian Shaw W Jr
Caleb Payne F Jr
Jayvion Powell G-F Jr
Chase Patterson G Jr
Kamaree Evans G Jr
JoeAvion Starks F So
Darionte Ragsdale W So
Jamey Harris G So
Wilson Brown F So
Cam Wright W So
Omari Williams C So
St. MaryIt’s never easy trying to replace key players lost from a previous season. However, if you are the St. Mary Vikings and head coach Chase Denson, they will have to find replacements for all 5-starters from last season.
“We are going to be inexperienced at some key spots,” Denson said. “Some of our young guys will have to be thrown into the fire, which means they will learn a lot and gain experience from it.”
St. Mary will have to replace 77-% of last year’s scoring with those departures. Viking senior guard Cade Flemming is expected to take on extra responsibility this season coming off of a junior season where he averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Denson is entering his second full season leading the Vikings. And with a complete off-season program behind him for the first time, he feels comfortable in his role and helping them take steps in the right direction.
ROSTER35 David Deneve C So.
32 Jack Muiter F Sr.
00 Landon Durbin F So.
5 Brandon Quigley G Jr.
21 Cade Fleming G Sr.
10 Luke Sims G Fr.
22 Brett Haas F Fr.
12 Palmer Sims G Jr.
23 Aidan Hahn G So.
40 Daniel Willett F Jr.
20 Aidan Hrdlicka G So.
14 Jackson Willett G So.
3 Owen Mikel G Fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.