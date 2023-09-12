On Saturday, the fifth annual Preston Cope Classic occurred at the Calvert City Ballpark, honoring the late Marshall County High School student-athlete killed in the 2018 shooting. With hundreds of community members arriving at the ballpark, Brian, Teresa, and Maddox Cope were surrounded with love and laughter to enjoy the game that Preston enjoyed most.
The event began at the Marshall County High School baseball field, Preston Cope Field, with a PC5 sign below the scoreboard. With the event growing each year, it was moved to the Calvert City ballparks, a place near and dear to the Cope family.
“I think it’s awesome for everyone to come out and show their support for our event,” Maddox Cope said. “Wiffle ball was a game that my brother, my dad, and I played many times in the backyard. Playing with my friends at the Calvert ballparks brought back good memories because we both played at these fields in Little League.”
With 51 teams participating, the event was a huge success, with over $15,000 raised for the Preston Cope Foundation. The foundation gives scholarships to Marshall County High School seniors and helps with local charities, which include Marcella’s Kitchen and The Bed Ministries.
The Cope family has given out 84 scholarships to MCHS seniors, made possible with events like the wiffle ball tournament.
“None of this would be possible without the support of our community, sponsors, and wonderful volunteers,” Brian Cope said.
Brian and Teresa Cope were given a baseball with Preston’s signature etched against the leather during the event.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION WINNER
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION WINNER
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION WINNER
PC5 TRAVELING TROPHY WINNER
The Cope family would like to thank the Calvert City and Calvert City Council, Evonik, Arkema, West Lake, Marshall County School District, Larry and Bonnie Cope, WCBL, WCCK, Chris Freeland, Jared Jensen (The Paducah Sun, The Marshall County Tribune-Courier), WPSD, Lake Area Athletic Foundation, Reliable Electric, Johnson and Mathis Attorneys at Law, Sweet Tee, Lake Barkley Cross Fit, Donohoo and Associates PLLC, Lone Oak Trophy, and Collier Electric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.