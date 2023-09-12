On Saturday, the fifth annual Preston Cope Classic occurred at the Calvert City Ballpark, honoring the late Marshall County High School student-athlete killed in the 2018 shooting. With hundreds of community members arriving at the ballpark, Brian, Teresa, and Maddox Cope were surrounded with love and laughter to enjoy the game that Preston enjoyed most.

The event began at the Marshall County High School baseball field, Preston Cope Field, with a PC5 sign below the scoreboard. With the event growing each year, it was moved to the Calvert City ballparks, a place near and dear to the Cope family.

