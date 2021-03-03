The field for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Presented by Kentucky Wild has been set.
This year’s bracket is a traditional format (1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, etc.) as opposed to the merit-based bracket (involving byes for the top four seeds) that had been used since 2011. This is a one-year measure only due to the pandemic.
Belmont will be the No. 1 seed after finishing OVC play 18-2 and winning its seventh OVC regular-season championship in the nine years it has been a member of the league. Belmont, 24-3 overall on the season, set the OVC record for consecutive conference victories (28) this season. The Bruins will open play Wednesday against No. 8 seed SIU Edwardsville.
Morehead State is the No. 2 seed after winning the most conference games (17) in program history. The Eagles are 20-7 overall and earned their highest tournament seed since also being No. 2 in 2010-11 (when they won their last tournament crown). Morehead will open up on Wednesday against No. 7 seed Southeast Missouri.
No. 5-seed Eastern Kentucky will open OVC Tournament play on Thursday against No. 6 Austin Peay.
Jacksonville State earned a top-four seed for the fourth time in the past five years. The Gamecocks are 17-8 overall and 13-6 in OVC play. They open play on Thursday night against No. 5 seed Murray State (13-12, 10-10).
This year marks the fourth straight that the event has been held at the Ford Center, which opened in 2011 and is located in the core of Evansville’s downtown district.
The event is scheduled to be at the venue through at least 2023.
This event marks the 58th time the OVC Men’s Basketball Championship has been held. It is the fourth-oldest Division I basketball championship tournament.
This year’s first round can be seen on ESPN+. Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. All events will be available for replay on the ESPN App.
The semifinals will air live on ESPNU, while the championship game will air live on ESPN2 and live nationally on the Westwood One Radio Network.
This year the OVC has followed guidance from the NCAA and the OVC Medial Advisory Group and worked extensively with the Mayor’s Reopen Evansville Task Force, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Deaconess Hospital and the Ford Center to put into place additional health and safety protocols to keep the participants, workers and fans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the protocols are masks being required for all attendees in addition to spectator seating being limited and divided into socially-distanced pods.
