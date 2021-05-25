The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship field is set. The event will be held May 27-29 at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee.
This year marks the 42nd OVC Baseball Tournament (the first elimination style event was held in 1979) and first since May 2019, as last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. It also marks the return to the venue that previously hosted the OVC Championship from 2010-16.
The event was reduced from eight to four teams in a one-year only cost savings measure across OVC bracketed team sports. The Ballpark at Jackson opened in 1998 and has a seating capacity of 6,000. The venue hosted the 1999 and 2011 Southern League All-Star Games. In 2017 and 2018, The Ballpark at Jackson won back-to-back Sports Field of the Year honors from the Tennessee Turfgrass Association. The back-to-back victories marked the first time that any facility in the Volunteer State won the award in consecutive seasons. Jackson is located in the heart of West Tennessee halfway between Memphis and Nashville conveniently on Interstate 40.
The event has been held at four neutral-site locations after moving from the campus of the regular-season champions in 2001. The event has been held in Paducah (2001-09); Jackson, Tennessee (2010-16); Oxford, Alabama (2017-18); and Marion, Illinois (2019) before returning to Jackson.
Tickets will be $10 per adult per day and $5 per day for children (12 and under) and college students with valid ID and can be purchased in-person at The Ballpark at Jackson. Parking is $5 per day. All seats are general admission for the OVC Championship.
Southeast Missouri (27-19, 17-10 OVC) saw its streak of 24 straight OVC Tournament appearances come to an end in 2019 but bounced back this year to qualify for its 26th overall tournament. The Redhawks claimed their fifth regular season championship, joining crowns won in 2002, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The team is in pursuit of its fourth OVC Tournament crown (1998, 2002, 2016), the most recent coming in the last OVC Tournament held in Jackson. SEMO won eight of its nine conference series this year (its series with Morehead State was canceled due to COVID protocols). The team has won 15 of its last 21 games overall and has not lost back-to-back games since late March. SEMO opens the tournament on Thursday against No. 4 seed Austin Peay at 2 p.m.
Murray State (30-23, 18-12 OVC) is in search of its first OVC Tournament Championship since 2003. The Racers are in the field for the fourth straight tournament. Although they just missed out on the regular season title, the program earned its highest tournament seed since also being the No. 2 seed in 2009. The Racers have won eight of their last 11 games entering the postseason. MSU reached the 30-win plateau for the first time since 2009, which was also the last time the team had a winning record in a full season. The Racers will open play on Thursday against No. 3 seed Morehead State at 6 p.m.
After winning the final game of the regular season to snap a five-game losing streak, Morehead State (24-21, 13-11 OVC) qualified for its seventh straight tournament, the longest stretch in program history. The Eagles have won two of the past five OVC Tournaments (2015, 2018) and four crowns overall. The team did miss six conference games this year due to COVID protocols.
Austin Peay (22-31, 16-14 OVC) qualified for its fifth straight OVC Tournament under sixth-year head coach Travis Janssen. Overall, it marks the 28th appearance in the OVC Tournament for the Governors, the second-most in league history. The program won three straight OVC Tournament titles from 2011-13, and its six overall tournament titles are the second-most in league history. APSU went 4-2 over the last two weekends to make this year’s tournament field.
Fans can watch the entire 2021 OVC Baseball Tournament live on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) or as part of a bundle with Disney+ and ad-supported Hulu ($12.99/month).
OVC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
All times Central
Thursday, May 27
Game 1 — #1 Southeast Missouri vs. #4 Austin Peay, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 — #2 Murray State vs. #3 Morehead State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Friday, May 28
Game 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5 — Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 29
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, Noon (ESPN+)
Game 7 (if necessary) — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.