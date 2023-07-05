From national and regional touring series events, to the marquee Wayne Coakley Memorial and USA World 50 races, Jason Feger had won nearly every prestigious event held at Paducah International Raceway, except one.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals main event had, for many years, escaped his grasp. Friday night, he put an end to the curse in dramatic fashion, completing one of the wildest comebacks in Hell Tour history.

