It wouldn’t be the postseason without a little bit of drama.
Led by the bat of eighth grader Lex Feagin, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals defeated Ballard Memorial, 3-2, on Monday night in the semifinals of the Third District tournament.
Feagin went 3-for-5 at the plate and accounted for all three runs, knocking in two before scoring the game-winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the eleventh inning.
Mayfield sophomore pitcher Jo Jo Fox tossed all eleven innings against the Lady Bombers, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out eleven batters and walking one.
Ballard Memorial struck first on Monday night, taking an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first as junior catcher Kaylee O’Connor sent the 3-1 delivery from Fox to center field, scoring freshman Johnna Riggs.
Mayfield answered right back in the home half of the first, tying the game at 1-all thanks to a two-out double from Feagin.
The game quickly went a different route through the next four innings of play as Mayfield’s Fox and Ballard Memorial pitcher Madyson Bohde settled into an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel.
Bohde was just as impressive as Fox, tossing 10 and two-thirds innings of six-hit, two-run ball, striking out 11 and walking three.
The Lady Bombers used a leadoff single from O’Connor and a little small ball to break the tie in the top of the sixth.
Eighth grader Trinity Williams entered the game for O’Connor on the basepaths and quickly made her way around the diamond, taking second on a passed ball before stealing third.
On a 2-1 count, senior Michaela Meyer laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Williams from third and putting the Lady Bombers ahead 2-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Mayfield answered the call once more.
Following a leadoff single from sophomore center fielder Kaityln Simpson, the Lady Cards received another clutch hit from Feagin as she doubled to left field, tying the game at 2-all heading into the seventh inning.
The game remained knotted at 2-2 after the seventh as each side went down in order.
Following three consecutive scoreless innings from each side, the Lady Cards finally broke through for the walk-off win in the home half of the 11th as Feagin stole second base after leading off the inning with a single.
Standing at second with one away, Feagin forced an errant throw following a groundout to third, allowing her to come around to score the winning run.
Mayfield will have another chance to knock off rival Graves County on Tuesday night as it will match up with the Lady Eagles in the Third District title game at 6 p.m. at Ballard Memorial.
