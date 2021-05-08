MAYFIELD
Entering the spring of 2021, questions were bountiful for teams looking to rebound from their lost 2020 seasons.
Who would play first base?
Will we get to play an entire season?
Where is so-and-so going to play?
How many upperclassmen do we have left?
At Mayfield High School, the Lady Cardinal softball program was no exception to the who, what, where, when and whys of 2021.
Coming off a disappointing 4-15 season in 2019, the Lady Cardinals were aimed for improvement in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although youth would haven been at the forefront of any success in 2020, the Lady Cardinals missed out on a 20-plus game schedule that would have surely helped in the advancement of players ranging from seventh grade through senior year.
Despite 2020’s cancellation and a late start in 2021, Mayfield has managed to prove the doubters wrong by notching a 6-5 record at the midway point of the regular season.
Much of the Lady Cardinals’ early success can be attributed to the arms and bats of seventh grader Lex Feagin and freshman Jo Jo Fox.
In her first season at Mayfield, Feagin has made her presence known.
Feagin entered Friday batting a team second-best .471 with four home runs, two doubles, two triples and a team-high 16 RBIs.
Playing a schedule loaded with teams sporting players sometimes five years older than her, Feagin said she pays no mind to the age gap.
“I don’t think of my age making a difference in the game,” Feagin said. “When you walk on the field, you’re playing the same game you’ve always played.”
Feagin added that playing at a high level this young would not be possible if not for her hard work and desire to get better every day.
“Being a seventh-grader playing on a high school team doesn’t come as easy as it might seem. It takes hard work and dedication every day on and off the field to become successful. When you’re willing to put the work in, it makes a big difference.”
While Feagin has split time between multiple infield positions this season, Fox has delivered lights-out performances in the circle while also providing a spark with her bat. As the Lady Cardinals’ ace this season, Fox has allowed just 11 runs on 43 hits over 42 innings of work.
Fox has shown precise command over her eight starts, striking out 45 batters and walking six while posting a 1.83 ERA.
At the plate, Fox has helped out her own cause more times than not, leading the team with a .516 batting average including three doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.
To recap her early season success, Fox said being a leader this season has been a great experience thus far.
“I am proud to be a leader and keep my team goal-driven and motivate all of us to be the best of our abilities every day,” Fox said.
Receiving production from younger players is something Mayfield head coach Todd Hatchell has harped on all season.
“We have to have production from younger players due to being a very young team this season,” Hatchell said. “Any given game we could have four seventh-graders, three freshmen and three juniors/seniors in the lineup.”
Hatchell added that the competitive edge Fox and Feagin bring to the team has been vital to the Lady Cardinals’ success.
“Jo Jo gets us going, she’s a fireball. She wants the ball all the time, which makes it easy since we put her in the circle the majority of the time. She has a blast playing and competes constantly. She is going to make a play no matter what position we play her, and she does it all with a smile on her face,” Hatchell said.
“Lex has fun and loves being around her teammates, but when she steps on the field it’s all business. She is a very determined and motivated individual at such a young age. She has done a great job holding down third base and played a few games for us at catcher. She reacts well to the ball, and when it hits her glove, she has a great arm to get it where it needs to be.”
Looking ahead to Mayfield’s remaining schedule, games against Carlisle County, Paducah Tilghman and Third District opponent Ballard Memorial stand out as the most important matchups when it comes to postseason play.
With the chance to shake things up and make the playoffs interesting, Hatchell believes the key to his team’s success will stem from making adjustments and fixing the little things along the way.
“We have to find ways to be productive with parts of our lineup as well as correcting mistakes in the field,” Hatchell said. “We have been in every game we have played, and one to two errors in the field and a loss of focus turns the game around, allowing our opponent to rally. If the team continues to work on the little things, stays positive and has fun, good things will happen.”
Feagin agrees with her coach, stating that while hitting consistently will be key, playing as a team will be just as important.
“We have to continue to put the bat on the ball and keep improving on that,” Feagin said. “We need to keep making those defensive plays in the field, but most importantly we need to stay behind each other as a team.”
