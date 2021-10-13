Since 2013, the Marshall County Marshals and McCracken County Mustangs have duked it out in hopes of the First Region title. And on Wednesday night, the two rivals will meet once again at Mercy Health Field with one goal in mind — win.
While the Marshals took home the first two championship titles, the Mustangs made a name for themselves last season at Marshall County by taking a 2-1 victory to claim the First Region for the first time since 2016.
For the Marshals this season, William Lynch has been the guy for Marshall County. The senior has tallied 29 goals and 17 assists in 22 games played. Collin Riley has also been a team leader with 20 goals and nine assists in 21 games.
Despite being down or ahead, Marshall County goalkeeper Steven Claborn has kept the Marshals in each game, snagging 57 saves in his sophomore season. In addition, Claborn has only allowed 19 goals while patrolling the net.
Under the guidance of head coach Bryan Blevins, the Marshals have an 18-2-2 record and are looking to win No. 19 as they continue in the postseason. They have scored 116 goals, only allowed 24 total.
The Mustangs, who are looking to claim back-to-back regional titles, will rely heavily on junior Josh Kuntz.
Kuntz, a key player and leader for McCracken County, has collected 17 goals and five assists this season in 20 games. Teammate Jack Housman has also contributed to the Mustang domination this season with 10 goals and four assists.
McCracken County’s goalkeeper Grayson Parish has an incredible 70 saves this season. The sophomore has only allowed 29 goals and earned two shutouts in 19 games.
With head coach Michael Wiersema at the helm, McCracken has a record of 12-6-2 and is looking to keep their season alive. The Mustangs have scored 59 goals and have only allowed 30.
