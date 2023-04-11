Hickman County and Mayfield met for their opening round of the First Region All "A" Classic on Monday on the Falcons home diamond. After a scoreless first five innings, Hickman found their moment, seized it and came away with the 7-1 victory.
Monday nights win gives Hickman County a 5-6 record, while Mayfield falls to 3-7. The Falcons will advance to a Tuesday night matchup against First District rivals, Carlisle County who defeated Fulton County 10-0 on Monday night.
A slow start to the game, finally turned around in the bottom of the sixth inning when Hickman County turned a 0-0 ballgame into a 6-0 lead. Two hit by pitches and a walk loaded the bases for the Falcons as Gabe Dowdy assisted in the first run with a bunt to score Cameron Sublett.
In the next at-bat Walker McClanahan connected for a home run to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Eli Prince would solidify the 6-0 lead when he stole home on a wild pitch with Nathan Gallimore at the plate.
Mayfield answered in the top of the sixth inning with a single run courtesy of a Ethan Kemp homer run. That homer would be all that the Cardinals could manage in the inning and on the night.
Hickman would answer back when McClanahan reached on a passed ball and Witt Carter rounded home.
Hickman put three pitches on the mound throughout the contest and Mayfield tested out four. For Hickman, Eli Prince allowed two walks and struck out four, McClanahan allowed one hit and struck out one and Trey Boaz allowed two hits, one run and struck out four.
For Mayfield Austin Ellis allowed one hit, two runs, walked three and struck out eight, Kole Collins gave up two hits and three runs, Zachary Darnall allowed one hit, one run and walked two, while J. Williams allowed one hit, one run and struck out three.
HICKMAN COUNTY 7, MAYFIELD 1
MYFL 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 -- 1-3-0
HCKM 0 0 0 0 6 1 X -- 7-5-1
HR: HC - W. McClanahan; E. Kemp
TB: HC - W. McClanahan 4, W. Carter 2, G. Dowdy 1, T. Hoff 1, E. Prince 1; MAY - E. Kemp 4, J. Bass 1, J. Hawkins 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.