Walker McClanahan

Hickman County senior Walker McClanahan controlled 2.1 innings for the Falcons from the bump, allowing just one hit on a 23-15 pitch-strike count. He also knocked out a four RBI home run in the Falcons 7-1 win over Mayfield on Monday.

Hickman County and Mayfield met for their opening round of the First Region All "A" Classic on Monday on the Falcons home diamond. After a scoreless first five innings, Hickman found their moment, seized it and came away with the 7-1 victory.

Monday nights win gives Hickman County a 5-6 record, while Mayfield falls to 3-7. The Falcons will advance to a Tuesday night matchup against First District rivals, Carlisle County who defeated Fulton County 10-0 on Monday night.

