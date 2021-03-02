CLINTON — A 33-point game from senior Jackson Midyett helped give the Hickman County a 73-65 win over Carlisle County on Monday, its first over the Comets since the 2017-18 season.
“It feels great,” Midyett said. “They are a historic program. To beat them is a big deal. To get this win is a phenomenal feeling, especially against them.”
At the half, Midyett had 19 points after a hot start from the 3-point line.
In the first quarter, Midyett had eight of the Falcons’ 12 points.
At the end of the first, Carlisle held a one-point lead, 13-12.
Both teams came out in the second quarter and went back and forth with each other. Midyett had 13 in the quarter and was hot from the 3-point line.
“I feel like lately, I have been in the slump,” Midyett said. “Tonight I came in and was patient and let things happen.”
The Comets could not get any offense going in the second quarter. Blake Elder had five points in the period, which kept the game close for the Comets.
At the half, Hickman County held a 28-26 lead. Hickman County came out in the second half and ran with the momentum that they had going into the locker room. Garrett Ward had nine points, as the Falcons outscored the Comets in the third 24-18.
The Comets fought back in the fourth quarter and at one point cut the lead to 63-60. But Hickman County was able to pull away in the final minutes to get the win.
Skaggs leads girls to a home winRancey Skaggs had 18 points, as Hickman County topped Carlisle County 51-37 in the girls half of the doubleheader.
The defense on Carlisle’s Kiera Whitaker in the first half was outstanding. Whitaker, who entered the game averaging 20.1 points a game, was held to 11 Monday. In the second half, Whitaker found her offense and got 10 of her 11 points in the second half. In the first quarter, the Lady Comets were held to only eight points, while the Lady Falcons were held to six points.
In the second quarter, both teams were able to get the offense going. Hickman County outscored Carlisle 16-10, and at the half, the Lady Falcons led 36-25.
In the second half, Hickman County was able to pull away to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.