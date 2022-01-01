After a busy week playing in the Gibson Co. Christmas Classic in Dyer, TN, the Hickman County Falcons had one last game in them before the New Year. The Falcons played a pair of games in the tournament and split the pair, losing to Gleason, TN 59-50 and beating Lake County (Tiptonville), TN 65-59.
For their last game of 2021, Hickman County played host to Trigg County (6-5) but unfortunately for the Falcons they couldn’t end the year with a win, losing to the Wildcats 50-28.
Neither team had great opening quarters, as shot after shot rimmed out or came up short, especially for the home team. The Falcons’ first points came at the 6:12 mark in the second quarter when Isaiah Pettit hit a midrange floater off an inbound pass. Pettit would finish the afternoon with five points along with teammate Garrett Ward.
At that point the Wildcats had an 11-point lead on the Falcons which turned into a 16-point deficit by the time halftime was called with a score of 22-6.
Coming out of the locker room, the Falcons confidence seemed to build as shots started to fall. They were controlling to ball and finding the open looks which started to fall in the third quarter and muscled their way to the free throw line.
In the third quarter alone Hickman County more than doubled the points that they had scored in the entirety of the first half. Eli Prince led the quarter with five points in his nine point performance to lead the Falcons. Walker McClanahan had a pair of buckets in the quarter as well to add to the 14-point quarter for the Falcons.
While the offensive game improved for the home team, the visiting Wildcats continued their dominant play, forcing the Falcons to turn the ball over and put up 17 of their own points in the quarter. Kenny Adams led the Wildcats with 14 points and Khyran Vaughn put up 10 as the leading scorers for Trigg County.
By the time the final horn sounded the Wildcats led 50-28 and that would be the game. Up next for the Falcons is a trip to Fulton County (4-4) on Jan. 4, before returning home for three-straight home games starting with Fulton City on Jan. 7.
