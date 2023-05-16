Must like their female counterparts on the softball field, the First District baseball championship game will also feature the Hickman County Falcons and Carlisle County Comets.
Hickman County and Fulton City got the First District baseball tournament started on Monday night after a slight weather delay. In the end, the Falcons came out with a commanding 19-2 victory. Carlisle County and Fulton County closed out the night with the Comets shutting out the Pilots 15-0.
