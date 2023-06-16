This week, the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the 2023 Power Camp at McCracken County High School for the local area’s rising fifth through eighth graders. The camp held huddles, student testimony, sports clinics, and competitions, allowing youngsters to combine their faith and love for sports.
Camp goers have had an opportunity to spend time with friends and meet peers from area schools. Each sports clinic held at McCracken County had members of the respective team’s coaching staff and student-athletes from schools such as McCracken and Paducah Tilghman to instruct campers in drills, competitions, and short lessons in baseball, basketball, cheer, football, soccer, softball, track, tennis, and volleyball.
On Wednesday and Thursday, each camp day started for campers with worship in McCracken’s auditorium before the first huddle meeting. After the huddle meeting, campers and huddle leaders participated in big games in the main gym before departing to the multiple sports clinics.
Over $300 was raised for Hope Unlimited on the second day of Power Camp. In addition, recent graduate Noah Jeffords shared his testimony regarding his faith during lunch with campers and huddle leaders.
Both days included a second huddle meeting and three competitions for huddle groups. On day one, campers enjoyed a video. On day two, huddle leaders performed a skit in the auditorium, including recent graduates Ian Hart, Jeremiah Grogan, and junior Drew Farley.
West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes allows student-athletes to unite faith and athletics in an educational setting. Eric Grogan leads West Kentucky FCA.
FCA will host a Leadership Camp at Western Kentucky University from June 25-28 for rising seventh through 12th graders, including recent graduates who will leave for college at the end of summer.
