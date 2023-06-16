This week, the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the 2023 Power Camp at McCracken County High School for the local area’s rising fifth through eighth graders. The camp held huddles, student testimony, sports clinics, and competitions, allowing youngsters to combine their faith and love for sports.

Camp goers have had an opportunity to spend time with friends and meet peers from area schools. Each sports clinic held at McCracken County had members of the respective team’s coaching staff and student-athletes from schools such as McCracken and Paducah Tilghman to instruct campers in drills, competitions, and short lessons in baseball, basketball, cheer, football, soccer, softball, track, tennis, and volleyball.

