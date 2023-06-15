Despite having the best start in recent seasons, the Paducah Chiefs have recently hit a rough patch during the 2023 Ohio Valley League season. On Wednesday night, the Chiefs hosted the familiar Full Count Rhythm, battling for 10 innings before falling in an 8-6 decision.

Logan Harrell earned the victory for Full Count. He allowed zero hits on zero runs in two innings on the mound. Harrell struck out four and walked one on 33 pitches, facing eight Chiefs in the contest.

