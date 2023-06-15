Despite having the best start in recent seasons, the Paducah Chiefs have recently hit a rough patch during the 2023 Ohio Valley League season. On Wednesday night, the Chiefs hosted the familiar Full Count Rhythm, battling for 10 innings before falling in an 8-6 decision.
Logan Harrell earned the victory for Full Count. He allowed zero hits on zero runs in two innings on the mound. Harrell struck out four and walked one on 33 pitches, facing eight Chiefs in the contest.
Nate Boon took the loss for Paducah. He allowed two hits, two runs (earned), and two walks while striking out four of 12 batters working over two innings.
The Rhythm jumped on the board first as Cooper Holbrook’s sacrifice fly scored Drew Robertson, giving Full Count a 1-0 lead. However, the Paducah Chiefs took advantage of the Rhythm’s mishaps in the home half of the first inning with two outs, taking a 2-1 lead that began with Will Gibbs reaching on an error and Bryden Fraasman drawing a walk before Christian Beal’s RBI double allowed Gibbs and Fraasman to score.
Although the Chiefs held a one-run lead going into the second inning, Full Count returned and tied it at 2-2 with an RBI single by Levi Perrell, allowing Ethan Huddleston to score the tying run.
The score remained drawn at two until the top of the fourth inning when Full Count took a 3-2 lead as Perrell doubled to left field, scoring Huddleston. The lead extended to 4-2 in the fifth and again in the seventh, as the Rhythm took a 5-2 lead over Paducah.
However, the Chiefs headed into the bottom of the seventh with a fight. Ben Brombaugh hit a ground ball and reached first on an error by Full Count. Down to the team’s last out, Gage Griggs drew a five-pitch walk before Gunnar Bingham singled on a line drive, scoring Brombaugh and allowing the speedy Griggs to move to third base and into scoring position. The Bingham single allowed Paducah to cut into Full Count’s lead, making it 5-3 before Sammy Kestranek singled to center field, scoring Griggs.
After Gibbs drew a walk, Bingham scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 5-5. However, the Rhythm escaped with Paducah having runners in scoring position.
The game remained tied into the 10th inning, where Full Count scored three to take an 8-5 lead. The Chiefs snagged one run in the bottom of the inning but could not overtake the Rhythm to clinch the team’s first win in six games.
Jacob Ehling started for the Paducah Chiefs. Ehling worked five innings, allowing seven hits, four runs (three earned), and one walk while striking out one on 75 pitches and 24 batters.
FULL COUNTY 8, PADUCAH 6
FC 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 3 — 8-12-4
PC 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 — 6-5-1
WP: L. Harrell; LP: N. Boon
2B: FC — L. Perrell; PC — C. Beal
TB: FC — L. Perrell 3, J. Seiler 2, W. Strange 2, C. Holbrook 2, A. Napier 1, E. Huddleston 1, C. Nix 1, D. Robertson 1; PC — C. Beal 3, W. Gibbs 1, S. Kestranek 1, G. Bingham 1
E: FC — S. Wilkins 2, L. Perrell, E. Huddleston; PC — C. Beal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.