Addley Leidecker

Addley Leidecker worked the circle for the Lady Mustangs against Carlisle County. The freshman threw five innings, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking one and striking out three in the 14-1 win.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Thursday, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Carlisle County Lady Comets at Baptist Health Field. With an explosive offense racking up 13 hits, the Lady Mustangs defeated Carlisle County with a 14-1 finish in five innings.

Addley Leidecker worked the circle for the Lady Mustangs. The freshman threw five innings, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking one and striking out three.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In