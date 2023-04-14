On Thursday, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Carlisle County Lady Comets at Baptist Health Field. With an explosive offense racking up 13 hits, the Lady Mustangs defeated Carlisle County with a 14-1 finish in five innings.
Addley Leidecker worked the circle for the Lady Mustangs. The freshman threw five innings, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking one and striking out three.
The Lady Comets jumped on the board first with an RBI single by Anna Russelburg to make it 1-0. However, the Lady Mustangs answered in the home half of the inning, plating five runs.
MiKaela Coburn led off the inning with a single to center field and scored on an error to tie the game at 1-1. Then, with Ellie Shoulders and Ally Hutchins on base, KG Walker singled to left field, allowing Shoulders to score. McCracken County took a 4-1 lead with a sacrifice fly by Annie White, allowing Hutchins to touch home, and Walker’s courtesy runner Cate Hurley scored on an error.
An additional run came for the Mustangs on a Raygan Rodgers triple to right field, scoring Hayden Holloway.
McCracken County took a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning as Izzy Story ripped a grand slam to left field, allowing Shoulders, Hutchins, and White to score. Despite a single by Holloway, Carlisle County escaped the bottom half of the inning.
With an RBI single by White and a second home run by Story, the Lady Mustangs led 14-1 in the third inning, and the score remained until the final out.
Rhianna Thomason took the loss for the Lady Comets. The senior threw three innings in the circle, allowing 13 hits, 14 runs (earned), and two walks. Thomason struck out one in her appearance.
Reese Eddleman appeared in relief for Carlisle County. The eighth-grader threw one inning, walking one and facing four batters.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 14, CARLISLE COUNTY 1
CCHS 1 0 0 0 0 X X — 1-2-2
MCHS 5 4 5 0 X X X — 14-13-1
WP: A. Leidecker; LP: R. Thomason
TB: CCHS — A. Russelburg 2; MCHS — I. Story 8, R. Rodgers 3, M. Coburn 2, H. Holloway 2, A. Hutchins 2, A. White 1, K. Walker 1, E. Shoulders 1, A. Leidecker 1
HBP: CCHS — A. Aikins, L. Shehorn; MCHS — A. White
SB: MCHS — M. Coburn 3, E. Shoulders, A. Hutchins
RECORDS: McCracken County (13-2); Carlisle County (4-9)
