Stepping onto the field for the 2023 high school soccer season with a renewed sense of energy, the St. Mary High School boys soccer team is gearing up for a season of growth and progress. After a 5-9 season riddled with injuries and a short-handed roster, the Vikings are looking to make a splash in the region with an experienced roster.
Head Coach Julio Meyers, entering his second year with the team, offered his perspective on the upcoming campaign.
“We’re entering this season with the intent to make waves,” he said. “We’ve got seven seniors leading the way and a bolstered roster compared to last year. It’s an exciting combination that we’re ready to capitalize on.”
Only losing one player from last year’s roster to graduation, this team has the experience and talent needed to have success this season.
All but one goal will return to the roster this year. Senior Edward O’Neill led the Vikings with seven goals last season and will look to continue that success. Fellow senior Jackson Willett followed closely behind with five goals and the majority of the team adding one goal each.
Last season’s challenges, including injury setbacks and a lean roster, serve as motivators for this year’s squad. Coach Meyers emphasized the importance of maintaining health and increasing the roster size.
“Staying healthy and having a strong roster are vital components for success. We’re well aware of the hurdles, and we’re taking proactive steps to address them,” he said.
The team’s experience and chemistry together will certainly play a huge factor into the success of the season as a whole, and this upcoming year looks bright for the Vikings.
They start their season August 7 at home against a district opponent in McCracken County. Following this will be a game against University Heights and then their first road matchup against Graves County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.