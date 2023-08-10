OWESPTS-08-10-23 UK NC GAMES

Kentucky’s Malik Monk passes around North Carolina’s Kenny Williams during a game on Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky went on to win 103-100.

 Associated Press

The basketball meeting between the University of Kentucky and North Carolina on Dec. 16 in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta caused some early excitement this week.

That announcement dropped Tuesday and immediately sent up signals that it would be a major matchup with a great atmosphere because of the proximity of the fan bases, and their willingness to travel to Atlanta. The game will be at State Farm Arena, home for the Atlanta Hawks, and is scheduled to tipoff at 4:30 p.m. CT.

