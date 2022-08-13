The Marshall County Parks Department has joined forces with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in a community activity from home. Esports is a rapidly growing competition venue around the world. While we are not going worldwide, we are going statewide by participating in the Kentucky Esports Rec League through GGLeagues.
The Parks Department is excited to be offering this great new opportunity to the area. Not only will the esports experience provide players with a safe alternative to getting together in person, it also provides a great opportunity to compete in an environment for those that may not be able to or choose not to play in traditional sports. Participation is not limited to residents of Marshall County, anyone in the area is invited to participate.
“GGLeagues is excited to be partnering with Marshall County to bring esports to their community. Esports continues to grow and its communities like Marshall County who are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers. We are thrilled to be empowering our partners to provide fun, safe esports competitions for players of all skills and ages,” Erich Bao, CEO of GGLeagues said.
“We are committed to continuing to find new and exciting ways to engage our community. We recognize that not everyone is a traditional athlete, and we are excited to partner with GG Leagues to provide the gamers in our community the opportunity to be part of a team and be recognized for their accomplishments,” Britney Hargrove, Marshall County Parks Department Director said.
The Fall 2022 Season Leagues will go from October through November.
Games being offered include: Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden22 (1v1, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (solos and duos) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth division (ages 8-12), teen division (ages 13-18), and adult division (ages 18+). The season starts the week of October 3 with games being played on varying days depending on the game title. Players will participate from their own homes and by purchasing a GGLeagues fall esports pass for $40, can compete in as many different games as they would like. The registration deadline for the fall season is September 28.
Throughout 2022 GGLeagues will be offering esports leagues, educational events, free gaming events, and more in the community. Leagues will be run online through GGLeagues and will consist of an eight-week season. Games will be at the same time and day each week with a flexible rescheduling policy. At the end of the season, players will participate in a two-week playoff and championship event to crown the champion.
All games will be played within the West Kentucky region. All players need to register through https://app.ggleagues.com/clubs/marshall-county and the winner of the league will be crowned the champion of the region. Winners for each region will receive a GGLeagues champion shirt and medal.
Top players from the Marshall County team will receive additional prizes made possible in part by local title sponsor, Verizon of Benton and other partner sponsors such as United Systems and Walmart of Benton.
Interested players must have a console and computer to play on, email address, own the game and have the ability to play live. All games are monitored by GGLeagues and players are held to a code of conduct to maintain a fun and safe gaming atmosphere.
