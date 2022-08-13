The Marshall County Parks Department has joined forces with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in a community activity from home. Esports is a rapidly growing competition venue around the world. While we are not going worldwide, we are going statewide by participating in the Kentucky Esports Rec League through GGLeagues.

The Parks Department is excited to be offering this great new opportunity to the area. Not only will the esports experience provide players with a safe alternative to getting together in person, it also provides a great opportunity to compete in an environment for those that may not be able to or choose not to play in traditional sports. Participation is not limited to residents of Marshall County, anyone in the area is invited to participate.

