Regarding this year’s NBA Draft, one Kentucky player made a “curious decision.” Another made the logical one.
Another seems likely to be a top-10 pick. Another had an uneven season, which should remind us that college players, no matter how talented, are still early in the developmental curve.
That is how ESPN analyst Jay Bilas assessed the six Kentucky players who’ve entered the draft.
Let’s go down the list:
▪ EJ Montgomery’s entry into the NBA Draft puzzled Bilas.
“Curious decision from my seat …,” the ESPN analyst said. “I don’t remember the last player that averaged six points a game and five rebounds that I thought was making a good decision.”
Montgomery averaged 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds this past season as a sophomore.
“He’s got some skills,” Bilas said. “He’s got length. And he’s a good athlete. But, I wonder what he has to offer to an NBA team right now. And I think the answer is not very much.”
Montgomery can become an NBA player, said Bilas, before adding, “He will absolutely be spending time in the G League.”
▪ Nick Richards, a relative graybeard as a junior (he turns 23 on Nov. 29), blossomed this past season. In Bilas’ mind, Richards defined himself as an NBA prospect.
“It’s time for him to go because he is what he’s going to be as a college player,” Bilas said, “and it may not serve that much of a purpose to come back for another year.”
Bilas saluted how Richards erased doubts created by poor performances against Utah and Ohio State in Las Vegas (seven points and four rebounds in 38 total minutes). He had six double-doubles and 17 double-digit scoring games in UK’s remaining 20 games.
“Is he a (NBA) starter?” Bilas said. “I don’t think so. At least not early on. But he could certainly work his way into a rotation where he could help somebody.”
Bilas agreed with many mock drafts that have Tyrese Maxey as a lottery pick.
“I think he’s a top-10 pick,” the ESPN analyst said, “and is going to be a very good NBA player.”
Maxey, who made only 29.2% of his three-point shots (six of 27 in UK’s last seven games), needs to work on his shooting mechanics, said Bilas, adding that Maxey needs to hold the ball higher as he shoots.
“But, that can be fixed in no time,” Bilas said.
▪ Bilas all but described Ashton Hagans as multiple players in one package. Hagans’ ability as a defender is well-documented and decorated. He was the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19 and made the league’s All-Defensive Team this past season. This led Bilas to conclude, “I think he’s going to be valued on the NBA level.”
Then, Bilas added, “I think he still has to improve his offensive game and his shooting consistency.”
Hagans actually shot less accurately as a sophomore (40.4% overall, 25.8% from three-point range) than as a freshman (46.7% overall, 27.5% from three). Bilas attributed this to Hagans taking more shots and UK’s increased reliance on his scoring in the sophomore season.
“And he needs to reduce his error rate,” Bilas said in reference to Hagans’ turnovers (15 in his last four games, and an average of 3.6 turnovers after December).
“I think he’s got to improve his decision-making,” Bilas said. “But, he’s a good prospect. There’s a lot of players that go into the league as young players. As they mature, they become more efficient and really learn how to play better.”
Hagans turns 21 on July 8.
Like Richards, Immanuel Quickley blossomed in 2019-20. He led Kentucky in scoring.
“Quickley’s got a very good opportunity to be a terrific NBA player because he can shoot it,” Bilas said. “He’s good in transition and he can put it on the deck. I think he really showed that he has — at least on the college level — star potential that he could build upon.
“So, I’m a believer.”
Yes, Bilas said, the NBA noticed Quickley’s ability to come through in the clutch. Quickley ranked third nationally in free-throw accuracy (92.3%). He shot free throws even more accurately with the game on the line. He made 38 of 39 in the final four minutes of second halves and overtimes in games against Power Five conference teams, plus Evansville.
“That’s a factor that will work out in his favor,” Bilas said. “He’s not afraid of the moment.”
▪ Freshman Kahlil Whitney played about half a season before leaving the UK team.
“He’s going to have to satisfy people that are going to ask him, ‘why did you quit?’ ” Bilas said. “Because there’s no other way to term it. He quit.”
The same question will be asked of James Wiseman, who left the Memphis team, Bilas said.
“There’s no nice way to say it,” Bilas said. “Both of them quit. Basketball at the NBA level is not a game of quit. And so I think (Whitney) will be asked that question. And I’d be curious about the answer myself.”
Bilas described Whitney as “a fine athlete. A physical specimen who doesn’t know how to play. … He can certainly do that through the G League.”
