Over the weekend, notable talent throughout high school baseball traveled to McCracken County High School’s Edward Jones Field to compete in a round-robin tournament. The six teams consisted of No. 5 McCracken County, No. 1 Trinity, KHSBCA’s Team to Watch Lyon County, and the No. 22 Columbia Eagles from Illinois for an action-packed Saturday filled with competitive baseball for First Region fans to enjoy.

TRINITY 7, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 4Whenever McCracken County plays a team from the Seventh Region, it is guaranteed to expect a showdown. Although the Mustangs toppled Trinity last season, this year’s matchup went sour after the fifth inning for the Mustangs. With errors and walks plaguing McCracken County’s lead, the Stangs fell 7-4 against the No. 1 team in Kentucky as of Monday afternoon.

