Over the weekend, notable talent throughout high school baseball traveled to McCracken County High School’s Edward Jones Field to compete in a round-robin tournament. The six teams consisted of No. 5 McCracken County, No. 1 Trinity, KHSBCA’s Team to Watch Lyon County, and the No. 22 Columbia Eagles from Illinois for an action-packed Saturday filled with competitive baseball for First Region fans to enjoy.
TRINITY 7, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 4Whenever McCracken County plays a team from the Seventh Region, it is guaranteed to expect a showdown. Although the Mustangs toppled Trinity last season, this year’s matchup went sour after the fifth inning for the Mustangs. With errors and walks plaguing McCracken County’s lead, the Stangs fell 7-4 against the No. 1 team in Kentucky as of Monday afternoon.
Between the two going into the contest, McCracken County held a 4-1 record over the Shamrocks. The one loss came in the 10-0 blowout at the 2021 KHSAA State Championship on June 19, 2021. With the edge over McCracken on Saturday, Trinity equaled the playing field, holding a 2-1 win-loss record in the last three matchups.
Despite a moonshot by Eli James in the first inning to place McCracken County on top with a 2-0 lead, Miller Green surrendered three runs — two earned — in the top of the second, allowing the Rocks to take a 3-2 lead. Green faced nine batters, leaving the bases loaded with zero outs as Tyler Chapman appeared in early relief.
The lefty Chapman induced a double play to get the first two outs of the inning, which allowed Trinity’s Caleb Ricks to score, making it 3-2. The next batter, Kyle Campbell, flew out to end the Shamrock threat.
However, the Mustangs added two back in the bottom of the third inning, taking a 4-3 lead over Trinity. Nate Lang led off, being hit with the pitch before Scout Moffatt reached on an error by Trinity. On the error, Lang advanced to third base and was placed in the scoring position. Green hit into a fielder’s choice, leaving everyone safe to load the bases. After an infield fly by James, Zach Sims knocked an RBI single to right field, giving Lang the green light to touch home plate, tying it 3-3.
The inning continued for McCracken County as Jude Farley struck out ahead of Miller, who took a four-pitch walk to send Moffatt home, making it 4-3. With bases loaded, the Mustang threat ended with a strikeout by Higdon.
In the top of the fifth inning, things began to unravel for McCracken County. Jakob Schweitzer led off with a double for Trinity, later scoring on an RBI single by Evan Boeckmann, tying it 4-4. The Rocks took a 5-4 lead during a double play that ended the inning. The runner scored as Green hurled the ball to second rather than taking the chance at home plate.
Trinity continued to take advantage of McCracken’s early morning mishaps as Camryn Warfield reached on an error to start the sixth inning. With one out, Davis Beale appeared in relief for McCracken County. However, Beale’s induced ground ball did not become the second out as McCracken County faced another error. On the error, Warfield advanced to third base and quickly scored on a sacrifice fly by Robert Morrow, making it 6-4.
Beale continued to work on the mound, getting McCracken County out of the jam. However, the offense did not produce due to all three batters going down for the home half of the sixth inning.
Trinity snagged one more run in the top of the seventh to take a 7-4 lead over McCracken County. However, the score remained as Green hit into a double play to end the Mustang threat after Moffatt’s one-out single.
TRIN 0 3 0 0 2 1 1 — 7-7-1
MCHS 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4-6-5
WP: K. Campbell; LP: T. Chapman
2B: TRIN — J. Schweitzer; MCHS — W. Miller
HR: MCHS — E. James
TB: TRIN — E. Boeckmann 3, J. Schweitzer 2, C. Sander 1, C. Warfield 1, K. Campbell 1; MCHS — E. James 4, S. Moffatt 2, W. Miller 2, Z. Sims 1, N. Lang 1
SF: TRIN — N. Hosking, D. Morrow
SB: TRIN — C. Warfield, K. Campbell; MCHS — S. Moffatt, N. Lang
HBP: MCHS — N. Lang
E: MCHS — T. Chapman 2, S. Moffatt, N. Lang, D. Higdon; TRIN — E. Dillon
RECORDS: McCracken County (21-9); Trinity (28-5)
LYON COUNTY 2, TRINITY 1In the first meeting between Lyon County and Trinity since the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Final Four, the Lyons sought revenge and found it with Eli Baker on the mound. The sophomore struck out 11 of the No. 1 Trinity’s batters for the 2-1 victory.
The sophomore Baker worked a complete game for the Lyons. The hurler allowed three hits and one run (earned) while walking three and striking out 11 on 111 pitches, facing 26 batters.
Lyon struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Aiden Waters singled on a line drive with two outs. The RBI by Waters allowed Austin Spears to make it a 1-0 ballgame.
The remainder of the contest became a pitching duel between Baker and Jakob Schweitzer. The arms for both Lyon and Trinity kept it a 1-0 game until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Lyons pushed to a 2-0 lead when Brady Belt hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error by the Rocks, allowing John Bingham to score.
In the top of the seventh, Trinity plated one run on an RBI single by Baxter Tedesco, allowing Camryn Warfield to score. However, the Rocks could not tie it before Baker and the Lyons shut it down with back-to-back pop-outs by Trinity.
TRIN 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1-3-1
LCHS 1 0 0 0 0 1 X — 2-6-0
WP: E. Baker; LP: J. Schweitzer
TB: TRIN — B. Tedesco 2, E. Boeckmann 1; LCHS — A. Waters 2, H. Phillips 1, E. Baker 1, J. Bingham 1, A. Spears 1
SB: TRIN — B. Tedesco; LCHS — A. Spears
CS: LCHS — H. Phillips
HBP: LCHS — A. Spears
E: TRIN — R. Morrow
RECORDS: Lyon County 18-7); Trinity (28-6)
COLUMBIA (IL), 5, LYON COUNTY 1The day’s third game at Edward Jones Field consisted of the No. 22 team in Illinois, the Columbia Eagles, and Lyon County. Despite the Lyon County offense fighting from start to finish, the Eagles took home a 5-1 victory.
After the exciting victory over Trinity, Lyon County could not overcome Columbia’s tight defense that kept them ahead, fielding ground out after ground out. The Eagles struck first in the bottom of the first inning and maintained a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the third when two more runs came across home plate.
The Lyons remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Aiden Waters flew into a double play, which allowed Eli Baker to score before Jett Reddick was out advancing to second base. The run cut into Columbia’s four-run lead, making it 4-1.
However, Columbia added one more in the bottom of the sixth inning, moving to 5-1. During Lyon’s final at-bats in the top of the seventh, Lyon County went down in order batting to end the game.
LCHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-7-1
CHS 1 0 2 0 1 1 X — 5-7-0
WP: L. Riebling; LP: J. Bingham
2B: CHS — A. Schreckenberg 2
TB: CHS — A. Schreckenberg 5, A. Gaither 1, J. Steckler 1, C. Heck 1, T. Rosencrans 1; LCHS — P. Williams 2, A. Waters 1, P. Carney 1, E. Baker 1, B. Belt 1, J. Bingham 1
SB: CHS — A. Schreckenberg, D. Voegele; LCHS — E. Baker
HBP: CHS — C. Bailey; B. Landgraf
E: LCHS — A. Waters
RECORDS: Lyon County (18-8); Columbia (21-3)
COLUMBIA (IL) 8, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 6In the day’s final game, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting Columbia Eagles. Unfortunately, the last home stand for the Mustangs ended with an 8-6 loss to the Eagles despite McCracken County fighting to come back in the late innings, which included a three-run shot by Weston Miller that put the Stang on the board in the fifth.
The Columbia Eagles struck first in the top of the first inning, plating one run against the Mustangs after a lead-off walk and a one-out single. Despite Caleb Ehling leading off with a single to left field, McCracken County failed to produce enough offense to allow Ehling to score before Columbia collected three outs.
The Eagles continued to soar in the second inning, making it a 3-0 ballgame before adding two more runs in the third. Although the Mustangs continued to fight, each time a McCracken County hitter made contact, it resulted in a ground out or flew out.
In the bottom of the fifth, McCracken County made noise with a three-run home run by Miller, scoring Trace Cressler and Noah Nyberg to make it a 5-3 game. Despite the next two batters going in order, Ehling drew a walk before Scout Moffatt grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Unfortunately for McCracken County, Columbia answered, plating three runs in the top of the sixth inning. However, Jude Farley and Miller moved the score to 8-6 in the home half of the inning with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, allowing Nate Lang, Eli James, and Noah Nyberg to score.
Ehling worked a seven-pitch walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Moffatt grounded into a double play to end the contest and the Mustang rally.
CHS 1 2 2 0 0 3 0 — 8-10-0
MCHS 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 — 6-6-3
WP: B. Matthews; LP: D. Higdon
HR: MCHS — W. Miller
TB: CHS — T. Rosecrans 3, A. Gaither 2, J. Steckler 2, R. Drabant 2, D. Voegele 1, R. Etherton 1; MCHS —
SB: CHS — J. Steckler, L. Riebeling
HBP: CHS — D. Voegele
E: MCHS — E. James, C. Ehling, S. Moffatt
RECORDS: McCracken County (21-10); Columbia (22-3)
