Growing the game, specifically in the local area, is essential for baseball and softball to flourish in Western Kentucky.
Even at an early age, young baseball and softball players need to learn the game properly, and the OSSA Sports Academy, along with local coaches and players, teamed up to teach the game this week at Noble Park.
The OSSA Sports Academy hosted its baseball and softball camp on July 26-29 for children ranging from ages 4-6 and 7-14.
“I had a lot of fun getting to teach the youth of Paducah,” McCracken County High School SSE teacher and assistant baseball coach Kalen Parker told The Sun. “Always enjoy trying to get the local kids more involved with baseball and softball. And it helps when you have an awesome group of kids and some great help.”
Paducah native Parker has a long line of experience in baseball, from playing on the 2013 Lone Oak baseball team that went to the KHSAA State Tournament to playing at the college level at Louisiana College and summer with the Paducah Chiefs.
Along with former fellow McCracken County coach Taylor Follis, who is now the head coach of Trigg County’s high school baseball team, Parker and Follis assisted founder David Randolph during the four-day camp.
“It’s always enjoyable to teach the youth, especially when they’re interested in this kind of camp where it’s more fundamental and more serious than your typical summer camp,” Follis said. “It shows how the game is growing, and overall it was an enjoyable week for all of us.”
The Sports Academy’s mission is to maximize the talents of every athlete. Randolph and his team believe that sports are a great training tool for life. Through hard work, dedication, proper mechanics, and a lot of practice, every athlete can physically and mentally push themselves to the next level in life and sport.
Former McCracken County Mustang and current Brescia University baseball player Kendal Kortz and current Mustang pitcher Landen Jones joined in on the fun this week at Noble Park, assisting Follis, Parker, and Randolph.
“I thought it was pretty good. I think every kid got better,” Kortz said. “I think I made an impact on them while helping them to get better in their lives throughout the sport of baseball.”
Each camper had the opportunity to have hands-on instruction from the four instructors and Randolph, from learning how to slide into second base to pitching mechanics from a former college pitcher and current high school pitcher.
Kortz and Jones instructed the younger group that ranged from ages 4-6 each morning and gave out certificates of completion on the final day of camp. In addition, both took time with each camper, teaching them the game and even playing with them during lessons and scrimmages.
“I think it was a great week, not only for me but for the kids also,” Jones said. “I feel like they got a lot better, and this made me a better person as well. I hope to see them in the future out playing ball somewhere.”
Jones, a 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament runner-up team member, will return to the field next spring after reclassifying to the 2022 class. Kortz was a 2019 KHSAA State runner-up McCracken County team member, losing his senior season to COVID-19.
Randolph told The Sun he has plans to return to Noble Park next summer to host another OSSA Sports Academy camp for the undeniable talent in Western Kentucky. Parker and Follis both said they are looking forward to next year as well.
