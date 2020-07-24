Game 7 of the Kentucky Prospects Collegiate League went to the Americans on Thursday night at Doc Hideg Field in Brooks Stadium, when — down two runs after 5½ innings — the ’Cans rallied for 11 runs in the final three innings to beat the Nationals 12-3.
And at the crux of it offensively? Former McCracken County star and State College of Florida outfielder Rook Ellington, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored in the victory.
Ellington’s average through five games had dipped to .176 (with a .300 OBP) after a tough 0-for-4 outing on July 16. He was also handed his first strikeout of the summer, courtesy Gulf Coast State CC’s Skyler Brown, and just hadn’t seen many hits fall in space.
Since then, however, he’s gone 5-for-9 and pushed his batting average to .308 (with a .400 OBP) over these last two matchups — including an RBI single to right field off of Brown on Thursday to make it 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh frame.
“I’ve just been trying to stay balanced and not get out in front. It seems to be working,” he said. “That’s just baseball. Hits are going to start falling. I think, as long as you have a good approach over the long term, you’ll be successful.”
The Nationals (4-3) originally posted a 3-1 lead after 3½ innings, thanks to some two-out hitting in the top of the second stanza. A Coy Burns single, a Jacob Pennington single and a Jonah Brannon single pushed around Jase Felker and Burns for a 2-0 lead, and in the top of the third inning, it was a Logan Verble double to left bringing home Trent Shelby (that McCracken-McCracken connection) making it 3-1.
The Americans (3-4), however, took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Bryce Thomas walked and stole two bases, Ellington walked, and Purdue University’s Blake Schmitt belted a two-RBI double to tie it at 3-3. Noah Brown poked a two-out RBI single to center field for the game-winning hit.
Of the 12 runs scored, only seven were earned, as the Nationals had seven errors in the loss.
Former Marshall County star CJ Johnson (Midway University) picked up the win, twirling two innings of one-hit ball with two walks and two strikeouts. In the top of the sixth inning and the bases loaded, he got Shelby out swinging with the bases loaded — preserving a 3-1 deficit.
Former Paducah Tilghman star Brady Betts took the loss, as he gave up all three earned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“It’s just been awesome,” Ellington added. “Being good friends with both teams is cool, because we can talk to each other. Talk crap if we want to. And I think it’s been really good for the guys to get reps in, and see different guys that maybe we haven’t seen in a couple of years.”
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Mel Mulholland stepped in for Brown (1 1/3 innings, five runs, three earned, four Ks, five BBs) and tried to settle in, but Ellington’s two-RBI single made it 11-3, and all but shut the door on a potential late-night comeback.
AMERICANS 12, NATIONALS 3 (8 inn.)
Nationals 002 100 00 — 3 7 7
Americans 001 003 26 — 12 7 0
WP: CJ Johnson, LP: Brady Betts
2B: NAT — Coy Burns, Logan Verble; AMER — Blake Schmitt. 3B: none. HR: none.
Top Hitters: NAT — Coy Burns 3-3 (R), Jacob Pennington 1-2 (RBI, BB), Jonah Brannon 1-3 (RBI), Jase Felker 0-2 (R, 2 BB), Logan Verble 1-2 (RBI, BB). AMER — Rook Ellington 2-4 (R, 3 RBI), Blake Schmitt 1-2 (R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Noah Brown 1-3 (R, 2 RBI, BB), Braxton Zivic 1-2 (2 R, 2 BB), Riley Harris 1-3 (2 R, BB), Will Thompson 1-4 (R, RBI, BB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.