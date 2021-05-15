Two hundred of the nation’s most talented prep basketball standouts are coming to the Paducah Convention Center in June to show off their skills to college and NBA coaches and scouts.
“The Grind Session Elite Camp” will take place over four days (June 7-11). It’s one of only two elite prep basketball showcases this summer. The second is scheduled for June 25-27 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Grind Session Elite Camp is composed of high intensity skill sessions and advanced competitive drills that focus on developing players for college and professional play, organizers said. Some 1,800 players from the Grind Session have gone on to play collegiate or professional basketball. In addition to the two camps, The Grind Session is scheduled for December 2021 in Paducah.
Local sports fans will also have the opportunity to see three area high school teams compete against the elite athletes each night of the event. Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County and Murray will play on successive evenings at the Convention Center.
The Convention Center began successfully hosting sports events last fall, including basketball and volleyball tournaments, after acquiring multi-sport courts. The transient room tax paid for the courts as part of a more aggressive move into sports tourism.
“Our mission is put heads in beds, to promote tourism in Paducah,” McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones said. “We want people to come in from St. Louis, Nashville, Louisville, stay in the hotels, and eat in the restaurants.”
Paducah Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell stated, “Landing one of only two Grind Session showcases this summer is a very big deal. It builds on the momentum for our community’s enhanced tourism efforts to host such a prestigious event.”
McCracken County and the city of Paducah are presently negotiating an agreement to build a $40 million outdoor sports complex as the next step in developing the area’s tourism industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.