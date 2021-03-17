HICKMAN — Blake Elder scored 17 of his 22 points in the second quarter to spark Carlisle County to the First District boys basketball tournament crown with a 54-37 victory over Fulton County on Tuesday night at Fulton County High School.
“I feel like this week was the best we played since Week 1,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “It’s taken all this time to do that. I told those three seniors their leadership helped us get to this point.”
Both teams struggled to find their offenses early, as at the end of the first quarter Fulton County held a 9-6 lead.
Elder came out in the second quarter and played lights out.
“We were taking good shots, we just had to keep getting them,” Elder said about the message O’Neil had coming out of the first quarter. “They weren’t falling, but let the defense lead to the offense and that’s what we did.”
He scored from the mid range, low post and the 3-point line to push the Carlisle County lead to 13 points going into the half, 27-14.
Fulton County stayed within striking distance in the third quarter, as Josh Cole went 8-of-8 from the free throw line, but still trailed by 13 entering the final stanza.
The Pilots cut the lead to seven in the fourth quarter, but after a Carlisle timeout, the Comets were able to push the lead back to double digits.
Evan Oliver went perfect from the free throw line in the fourth quarter after the timeout and helped re-kickstart the Comets to the win.
“It was crazy,” Oliver said. “The adrenaline was pumping and the game was winding down. I knew we had to do something to get the lead up a little. So I just kept taking it to the rim trying to get fouled.”
Cole led Fulton County with 13 points.
CARLISLE COUNTY 54, FULTON COUNTY 37
Fulton County 9 5 14 9 — 37
Carlisle County 6 21 14 13 — 54
Fulton County Leading Scorers: J. Cole- 13, D. Gosset- 10, O. Pierce- 7.
Carlisle County Leading Scorers: B. Elder- 22, E. Oliver- 12, H. Garrett- 11.
