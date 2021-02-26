RICHMOND — The Atlantic Sun Conference has formed an alliance with the Western Athletic Conference, giving both leagues a path to the FCS playoffs this fall.
The partnership, known as the ASUN-WAC Challenge, will feature Eastern Kentucky University, Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State, along with Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin. Kennesaw State and North Alabama of the ASUN will compete in the Big South Conference next season.
The seven schools will play a single round-robin, with each institution having three home contests and three road contests. The team with the highest winning percentage shall receive the automatic qualification to the FCS Playoffs.
“We are confident that we are running to something, to build something, to be a part of something that we are very proud of,” EKU President David McFadden said.
The Colonels unveiled their upcoming schedule on Tuesday. Eastern will play six home games and four contests against first-time opponents. The Colonels will compete against Tarleton State, Abilene Christian, Lamar and Sam Houston State for the first time.
Eastern will open up the season on the road at Western Carolina on Sept. 4, followed by a contest against Louisville on Sept. 11.
The Colonels will then play four straight home games, starting with Indiana State on Sept. 18, followed by former Ohio Valley Conference foe Austin Peay State on Sept. 25. The Colonels also will host Tarleton State on Oct. 2, followed by Abilene Christian on Oct. 9.
Eastern also will host Lamar (Oct. 30) and Jacksonville State on Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.