Either-sex shotgun turkey hunting here on outdoor calendar

Today makes it Kentucky turkey time of the October shotgun variety.
This is opening day of the early fall shotgun season for wild turkeys of either sex. The week-long season, Oct. 23-29, is the first of two sessions during which hunters can take gobbler or hen turkeys while hunting with shotguns. A second, late fall season for firearms hunting of either-sex turkeys will be Dec. 4-10.
The October shotgun season is the first firearms hunting for Kentucky turkeys since the traditional spring gobbler season that run April 17-May 9. Hunters in that spring season are restricted to taking gobblers — or turkeys with visible beards — to allow for bearded hens. During the fall season, however, hunters are permitted to take any turkey, gobblers or hens.
A stark difference between spring and fall hunting is that spring gobbler hunters have the reproductive season to use to their advantage. Calls and decoys, attraction to females, and competition with other males can be used to draw tom turkeys to waiting shooters.
With no mating activities to stir turkey interest in hunters’ fake turkey calls during the fall seasons, the hunting becomes more of an ambush scenario. Fall shotgun hunters, when successful, most always take their birds by positioning themselves — often in site-built, temporary blinds or portable, tent-style blinds — along common turkey travel routes.
Fall turkeys, typically clustered in larger but less common roosting flocks, often establish regular feeding movements in prime habitats. Hunters that can locate a major roosting flock often can identify areas through which sub-flocks regularly travel, foraging during autumn days. A well-positioned hunter that anticipates turkey movement correctly might well have a flock pick and scratch within the range of this No. 4 shot loads.
The harvest limit is four turkeys maximum per hunter for the entire fall hunting period, including shotgun, archery and crossbow hunting phases. Within that total limit, no more than two birds can be taken by shotgun. Another restriction is that no more than one of the four birds can have a beard of more than 3 inches in length, a factor to limit the taking of adult gobblers.
Each hunter age 16 and older must have a fall turkey permit as well as an appropriate hunting license. Youth hunters 12-15 in age can hunt with a youth hunting license and a youth turkey permit. Kids younger than 12 can hunt with exemption for both hunting license and turkey permit.
Other turkey hunting regulations are as usual. Among them, hunters absolutely cannot use the placement of food such as spreading corn or other grains to lure turkeys to particular areas. That is baiting and, while baiting can be employed on private land to attract deer, that is strictly prohibited when turkey may be taken.
Meanwhile, with the early fall shotgun turkey season open, the early segment of Kentucky’s crossbow turkey hunting season is closed. The last day of that was Sunday of this week. Crossbow turkey hunting resumes Nov. 13, the same day as the modern firearms deer hunting season.
•••
With Kentucky’s early muzzleloading firearms deer season completed last weekend, no more gun hunting for whitetails is on the schedule until the modern firearms season Nov. 13-28.
The two-day muzzleloader deer hunt, which came amid near-perfect mid-October weather, was productive but not remarkably so. Telecheck records indicate that slightly more than 4,000 deer were taken by muzzleloaders during the weekend season.
While 4,000-plus deer taken in a two-day smokepole hunt sounds good, that came during ideal conditions. The harvest was down from approximately 4,700 over the same weekend season of last year.
•••
Illinois’ waterfowl hunting dates this season will reflect those of year one of a five-year plan that was developed in 2020.
Those dates will feature a regular 60-day duck season as well as Canada goose and snow goose seasons that open Nov. 27 in Illinois’ South zone. Duck hunting in the zone will continue through Jan. 25 and goose hunting will run through Jan. 31.
Starting dates for similar seasons will be Nov. 13 in the South-Central zone, Oct. 30 in the Central zone, and today in the North zone.
Illinois duck hunters this season will have a six-duck daily bag limited that can include no more than four mallards (maximum of two hens), three wood ducks, two redheads, two black ducks, two canvasbacks, one pintail and one mottled duck. There will be a daily limit of two scaup (bluebills) for the first 45 days of the season in each zone and one scaup during the final 15 season days. The daily limit on mergansers is five, while only two can be hooded mergansers.
Full details of Illinois waterfowl hunting regulations are available on the Illinois Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www2.illinois.gov/dnr.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
