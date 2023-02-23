On Wednesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs met with their crosstown rival, Paducah Tilghman. This matchup marked the 10th consecutive Second District championship battle between the two teams. With an 85-48 victory, the Lady Mustangs won their eighth title in eight seasons, with Mikee Buchanan leading all scorers with 23 points.
The title game kicked off with McCracken County going on a 12-0 run within the first four minutes of the contest with baskets from Mikee Buchanan, Destiny Thomas, and Claire Johnson. However, Tilghman would come within six points, calling for a timeout with 2:40 left to play in the first quarter. Despite the pressure from McCracken County, Tilghman posted four more points in the quarter, trailing by 18.
“Claire, Mikee, and Destiny did an excellent job in the first half,” head coach Scott Sivills said. “We have not lost a district matchup in eight years in the regular season, and our goal was to keep that going. To have three kids with 20 points gives you an idea of how good this team is right now.”
The Lady Mustangs continued to control the court in the second quarter, with Johnson, Thomas, Buchanan, Caroline Sivills, and Jordan Bufford collecting 36 points. On Paducah Tilghman’s side, Diamond Gray, Myiesha Smith, and Quiniyah Shumpert posted 15. Heading into halftime, McCracken County led 64-25, with Johnson leading all scorers with 20 points in the first half.
“As I’ve said before, it takes a village from our coaching staff to our players, parents, and booster club; everybody is in this together,” Sivills said. “We have a lot bigger things ahead of us, and this was one of our first big stops. The championship does not come easy.”
The third quarter introduced the continuous clock as McCracken County’s lead spread further away from Paducah Tilghman. A handful of baskets from Johnson, Bufford, Buchanan, Thomas, Sivills, and Jayden Skaggs allowed the Lady Mustang to take an 85-36 lead.
The fourth quarter was all Paducah Tilghman, posting 12 points, while McCracken County recorded a zero in the scoring column. Gray led Tilghman, with Smith, Shumpert, and Alex Harris assisting in scoring during the final quarter.
Gray led Paducah Tilghman with 19 points in the contest.
McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman will head to Murray State for the CFSB First Region tournament, competing against Christian Fellowship, Marshall County, Mayfield, Graves County, Carlisle County, and Fulton County for a chance at representing the region at the state tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
SECOND DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TEAM
Destiny Thomas (McCracken County), Mikee Buchanan (McCracken County), Claire Johnson (McCracken County), Jordan Bufford (McCracken County), Caroline Sivills (McCracken County), Diamond Gray (Paducah Tilghman), Myiesha Smith (Paducah Tilghman), Dasia Garland (Paducah Tilghman), Mason Clements (St. Mary), and Kaitlynn Burrus (St. Mary).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 85, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 48
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 10 15 11 12 — 48
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 28 36 21 0 — 85
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: D. Gray 19, A. Harris 7, Q. Shumpert 6, D. Garland 6, M. Smith 4, J. Reed 4, V. Wheeler 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (D. Gray 3, D. Garland 3, J. Reed 2, A. Harris 2, M. Smith 2). 3-POINTERS: 5 (D. Gray 2, Q. Shumpert 2, A. Harris). FREE THROWS: 7/12. RECORD: 13-10.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: M. Buchanan 23, C. Johnson 22, D. Thomas 22, J. Bufford 7, C. Sivills 6, B. Benton 3, J. Skaggs 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (C. Johnson 7, M. Buchanan 6, D. Thomas 5, C. Sivills 3, J. Bufford 2, J. Skaggs). 3-POINTERS: 9 (M. Buchanan 3, D. Thomas 3, J. Bufford, C. Johnson). FREE THROWS: 10/12. RECORD: 29-2.
