On Wednesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs met with their crosstown rival, Paducah Tilghman. This matchup marked the 10th consecutive Second District championship battle between the two teams. With an 85-48 victory, the Lady Mustangs won their eighth title in eight seasons, with Mikee Buchanan leading all scorers with 23 points.

The title game kicked off with McCracken County going on a 12-0 run within the first four minutes of the contest with baskets from Mikee Buchanan, Destiny Thomas, and Claire Johnson. However, Tilghman would come within six points, calling for a timeout with 2:40 left to play in the first quarter. Despite the pressure from McCracken County, Tilghman posted four more points in the quarter, trailing by 18.

