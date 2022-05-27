The First Region baseball tournament wrapped up on Thursday night as McCracken County and Marshall County faced off for the title and a trip to the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament in Lexington.
McCracken County clipped the Marshals in five innings with a 12-0 victory for their eighth trip to the state tournament since the school’s inception during the 2013-14 baseball season.
“Marshall County is a good baseball team, and they were prepared,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “I thought our guys came out, and we got some breaks early with some things that went against Marshall County, and our guys took advantage of it.”
With the game pushed to Thursday night due to inclement weather, both teams could get a day of rest and practice before heading into the biggest game of the season before the trip to state begins.
“The guys hit the ball well when they had the opportunity and came out focused,” Hobbs said. “Jack (Bennett) on the mound was in good shape and did a good job battling through, and we did a good job shortening the game.”
Jack Bennett earned the win and the MVP award for All-Region. The senior worked four innings, allowing three hits, and struck out six.
“We played a tough schedule, but we battled and were tested through the season and we’re ready to play,” Hobbs said. “We’ll take off tomorrow for graduation, get back to work on Sunday, and hopefully get ready for the Region 14 winner.”
McCracken County jumped on the board by plating eight runs in the second inning. The scoring kicked off as Nate Lang scored on a passed ball before Zach Sims ripped a single to center field. The second run came as Sims crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
A bunt by Cooper Ford loaded the bases as Scout Moffatt singled, allowing Eli James to score and make it 3-0. The next run came as Jude Farley’s sacrifice bunt advanced Moffatt to second base, and Ford scored.
An RBI double by Bennett made it 7-0, scoring Dylan Riley, Moffatt, and Miller Green.
“We come in here and do our job,” Bennett said. “I’m very excited, and we’re going out and trying to win this thing this time.”
The final run in the second inning came for McCracken County as courtesy runner Weston Miller scored on an RBI single.
“Super proud of our guys,” Hobbs said. “McCracken County baseball starts in August, and we try to prepare for this day.”
Marshall County’s Jace Driver reached first base in the bottom of the second with a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line. However, Driver was left stranded as Parker Gibbs struck out looking, and Gavin Clark hit into a double play that ended the inning.
Three more runs came for the Mustangs in the top of the third. After back-to-back walks, Ford scored as Farley reached first base and Moffatt advanced to second base. Then, back-to-back singles from Riley and Green allowed the game to move to 11-0.
Conner Mannon hit a single on a fly ball to right field, but Marshall County could not produce enough offense to allow him to advance around the bases. Bennett struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
McCracken County added one more run in the top of the fifth inning. Bennett’s courtesy runner Noah Nyberg scored as Lang knocked a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 12-0.
Seniors Landen Jones and Cameron Willis made appearances in the game. The PO Jones struck out swinging after battling against Marshall County on six pitches. Willis hit a ground ball and reached on an error.
Marshall County’s season came to an end as Caleb Ehling appeared in relief for Bennett to close out the game. The sophomore closer shut down the Marshals, striking out the three batters he faced.
As the final out was called by the home plate umpire, the celebration cleared McCracken County’s fielders and dugout for the traditional dog pile before receiving their First Region trophy and title.
Chase Hayden took the loss for Marshall County. Hayden worked over an inning and allowed five hits and eight runs while striking out and walking one.
Clark and Carter McKinney appeared in relief for the Marshals.
Clark worked over two innings while allowing four hits and three runs, walked three, and struck out two.
McKinney finished out the game for Marshall County. He allowed two hits, one run, and struck out one.
McCracken County will head to Lexington next week to compete in the 2022 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament. The Mustangs will compete against the winner of Region 14 on Friday, June 3 at 5 pm at Kentucky Proud Park on the University of Kentucky’s campus.
All-Region Tournament TeamCarlisle County — Koltyn Perez
Paducah Tilghman — Zion LaGrone
Hickman County — Rhett Dalton
Mayfield — Ben Gloyd
Graves County — Drew Davis and Hayden Alexander
Calloway County — Ty Weatherly and Matthew Ray
Marshall County — Reese Oakley, Evan Oakley, and Ethan Landis
McCracken County — Jack Bennett (MVP), Cooper Ford, Dylan Riley, Miller Green, and Scout Moffatt
McCracken County 12, Marshall County 0
McCracken County 0 6 3 0 1 XX — 12-11-0
Marshall County 0 0 0 0 0 XX — 0-3-3
WP: J Bennett LP: C Hayden
2B: McCracken — J Bennett 2, S Moffatt
TB: McCracken — J Bennett 4, S Moffatt 3, Z Sims 2, D Riley 2, M Green 1, C Ford 1, N Lang 1; Marshall — C Mannon 1, A Staples 1, J Driver 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (33-6); Marshall (21-15)
