On the surface, the outcome of Thursday’s First Region volleyball championship at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena met certain expectations, as McCracken County valiantly defended its home floor and swept cross-town rival Paducah Tilghman (26-24, 25-13, 25-11) for an eighth-straight regional crown.
After all, the Lady Mustangs under coach Tim Whitis don’t know what it’s like to miss the state tournament because they never have.
But the path to get there this time around proved to be far more difficult against the Lady Blue Tornado, who only confirmed their stolen set against McCracken County in the 2020 Second District finals at St. Mary, just maybe, wasn’t a fluke.
An edge-of-the-seat first set saw neither squad build more than a three-point lead. Tilghman edged out to a 13-10 advantage on a 3-0 run, as a kill from Emily Shumaker, a tip from Jaaliyah Biggers and an ace from Natalie Lansden served as a left-hook, right-hook, left-hook.
Tied at 20-all after a combination block from Lady Mustangs Caroline Sivills and Jayda Harris, Tilghman would use a 4-1 run to set point — twice pushing through for points against the McCracken County block.
After Shumaker’s unfortunate service error cut it to 24-22, the Lady Mustangs would use a 4-0 run to take the first set — two errors from Tilghman, a calm and steady serving hand from Patti Jo Wilson, and a kill from setter Piper Mullinax stealing victory from could’ve been a momentus defeat.
“The thing about it is, they just don’t give up,” Whitis said. “We’ve been in that particular situation a couple of different times throughout this year against other teams, and they’ve been able to come back and win the set. I know on the sideline I just kept thinking, ‘If we can get this thing tied back up to 24, I felt pretty good that we could win the set.’ And they did. Man, I tell you what...they just got back and fought and fought and fought. They just didn’t quit. I’m so proud of them at that.”
Tied at 2-all early in the second set, the Lady Mustangs avoided anything contentious by delivering a 7-0 run for a 9-2 lead — as two Olivia Blackwell aces, a solo block from Harris and a deep kill on the backline from Drew Mullinax scripted the start. A pair of tip-kills from Adele Mavigliano made it 18-10, and a thunderous kill from Sivills — one of her team-high nine on the night — made it 21-11 and well out of reach for Tilghman.
Knotted at 8-all in the third stanza, McCracken County would cruise to its crown on a 13-3 string — a Harris kill right down the middle to make it 12-9 serving as the true exclamation point of the match.
“I think, during that second and third set, we were able to move the ball around a lot more,” Harris said, after notching eight kills and 2.5 blocks in the win. “Kind of open up more shots for everyone. Not only the outside, but the middles. And Caroline and I were able to hit more shots and move everything around so that their block couldn’t know where we were going.”
Next up for McCracken County? A date with Second Region champion Caldwell County next Monday night in Princeton, in the first round of the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament.
Sivills starsA long-time volleyball player, Sivills is in her first year of varsity for McCracken County — but didn’t show those nerves in the slightest on Thursday.
The sophomore picked up two kills in the match’s first five points.
A quick set from P. Mullinax allowed for a boom to make it 10-all, and her kill — alongside a Mavigliano ace — tied it again at 19.
“I think she’s going to be some kind of special,” Whitis noted. “I really do. The thing about it is, with her being left-handed, it’s an issue for people. I played basketball, and it’s hard to guard a left-handed person playing basketball. With her being left-handed, it just kind of throws you off. And she absolutely punches that ball when she hits it. She’s going to be special. Real special.”
Tantalizing TilghmanFirst-year Lady Blue Tornado coach Maggie Prewitt prodded a prolific performance from her players on a not-so-neutral floor despite the season-ending loss. Her two seniors, Emma Gilbert (two kills, four blocks) and Lansden (ace, five assists), were extremely strong under pressure.
Her returning talent for the 2021 season? Just dudes.
In the regular season, and on Thursday night, Lexi Roof (seven digs, 16 assists, ace), Helen Allen (16 digs), Jennifer Goddard (16 digs), Shumaker (13 digs, nine kills, three blocks), Bailey Schipp (13 digs, 13 kills, one block) and Biggers (two kills, two blocks) tested the Lady Mustangs like no other First Region team — save Dan Langhi’s Marshall County Lady Marshals in 2016 — has in history.
The missed chance of Thursday’s first set will linger, but so will the excitement of what might be coming.
“I think it’s a little bit of both,” Prewitt said. “I think we do know what we’re going to build on next year. But also, I look at them...and I told them: ‘Do not walk out of here with your head down.’ We have done something that no team in this region has done. We have done something that no team in our school system has ever done. And we did it when...two years ago, they didn’t even make it to the regional tournament. And last year, they got smoked in the first round. We did things this season with less time than everyone else.
“(But) no matter what, we did remarkably this year.”
Added Roof: “We’re only losing two seniors, so everyone is really excited for next year. We’re going to practice really hard in the off-season, and come back swinging. It’s going to be awesome.”
RECORDS: PT 9-7-4, MC 21-4
2020 First Region Tournament Team
Halle Spillman, MB, Jr., Hickman County
Audrey Dowdy, OH, Jr., Graves County
Izzy Myers, S/OH, Jr., Ballard Memorial
Adison Hicks, OH, Jr., Calloway County
Maggie Fraher, S, Sr., Calloway County
Halle Langhi, OH, Jr., Marshall County
Clara Bradley, S/OH, Sr., Marshall County
Jaaliyah Biggers, MB, Jr., Paducah Tilghman
Emily Shumaker, OH, Jr., Paducah Tilghman
Lexi Roof, S, Jr., Paducah Tilghman
Jayda Harris, OH/MB, Sr., McCracken County
Drew Mullinax, OH/MB, Sr., McCracken County
Adele Mavigliano, OH/MB, Sr., McCracken County
Patti Jo Wilson, L, Sr., McCracken County
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
