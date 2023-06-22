On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs found themselves back in the win column with a gem of a performance from Paducah native Jacob Ehling. Ehling threw a complete game shutout with his Chief offense backing him for a 7-0 win over the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions at the historic Brooks Stadium.

The Arkansas Pine Bluff and former McCracken County Mustang hurler threw nine innings on the bump for the Chiefs on 88 pitches, 62 coming in the form of a strike. Ehling allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six of 30 Muhlenberg County batters.

