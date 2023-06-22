On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs found themselves back in the win column with a gem of a performance from Paducah native Jacob Ehling. Ehling threw a complete game shutout with his Chief offense backing him for a 7-0 win over the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions at the historic Brooks Stadium.
The Arkansas Pine Bluff and former McCracken County Mustang hurler threw nine innings on the bump for the Chiefs on 88 pitches, 62 coming in the form of a strike. Ehling allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six of 30 Muhlenberg County batters.
Paducah struck first with a six-pitch walk from Sammy Kestranek. The next batter, Will Gibbs, grounded out. However, Kestranek moved into scoring position. With a walk by Gunnar Bingham, the Chiefs plated the first run as Kestranek scored on a steal of home to make it 1-0.
With two outs, David Limbach singled on a ground ball to right field, allowing Bingham to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
The score remained at 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Paducah Chiefs struck again. With two outs, Nate Lang ripped a line drive to right field. The next batter, Noah Boon, was hit by a pitch before Luke Dymond singled on a line drive, scoring Lang, giving the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.
The inning continued for the Chiefs as Kestranek singled to center field, allowing Boon to give Paducah a 4-0 lead, advancing Dymond into scoring position. However, the Stallions escaped with minimal damage as Gibbs flew out to left field to complete the sixth inning.
Paducah added three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Ehling continued to deal on the mound, silencing Muhlenberg County’s offense. With a one-out single by Dymond, an error by the Stallions allowing Kestranek to get on base, and a walk by Gibbs to load the bases, Bingham made it a 5-0 contest with a six-pitch walk.
The next batter, Gage Griggs, singled on a fly ball, scoring Kestranek and moving Gibbs and Bingham into scoring position. With a fielder’s choice by Limbach, Gibbs scored to plate the seventh run in the game.
Kail Hill took the loss for Muhlenberg County. The Marietta College hurler worked five innings, allowing three hits and two runs (earned) while walking four and striking out seven.
PADUCAH 7, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
MUH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-1-3
PAD 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 X — 7-9-0
TB: MUH — S. Vaughn 1; PAD — G. Bingham 3, L. Dymond 2, S. Kestranek 1, B. Brombaugh 1, G. Griggs 1, D. Limbach 1, N. Lang 1
HBP: MUH — J. Flowers; PAD — N. Boon
SB: PAD — S. Kestranek, B. Brombaugh, G. Griggs, G. Bingham
E: MUH — K. Ray 2, J. Smallwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.