DRAFFENVILLE — A highlight video of Kinley Edwards’ softball prowess put her on Wabash Valley College’s radar. Last Thursday, the Warriors put her on their roster.
Edwards, a first baseman and slugger for Marshall County, signed her paperwork to play at the Mount Carmel, Illinois, school after she had been contacted by WVC coach Asa Deffendall and visited the campus she’ll soon call home.
“They’re always ranked in the top 20 in their division (National Junior College Athletic Association’s Great Rivers Athletic Conference),” Edwards said. “I thought it would be a good fit.”
Deffendall agreed. He recalled visiting a Lady Marshals game to see if the video he received translated well in real life.
“I think she was 3-for-4 that night I watched. She plays a good first base, and we’re always looking for someone to swing the bat and play defense. It worked out,” he said.
Wabash Valley has won the NJCAA Region 24 softball championship 11 times. This season, they went 46-19 and 26-6 in conference play.
This season, Edwards has been hitting .459 and has 30 RBIs over the course of 109 at-bats for MCHS. She also leads the team with four home runs for her senior campaign.
Lady Marshals head coach Mallory Newton said WVC is getting a player who is a solid rock on and off the field.
“Every time she gets up or every time it’s thrown to her at first, you know she’s going to get the job done,” the coach said. “But she’s also dependable off the field. The girls always rely on her to make sure they have everything. They call her ‘Mama Kin.’ She’ll be 30 minutes early and has a really high character.”
Newton said Edwards’ mindset has developed over the course of her prep career for the current 18th-ranked Marshall club, and if she encounters a bad at-bat or fielding miscue, she just shakes it off and moves on to the next play.
“That’s been a huge game changer for her. If she has a bad at-bat or has something go bad, it doesn’t lead to another,” Newton added. “She has such a mature approach at the plate this year that I think that’s given her so much success.”
Edwards said while there are outfield options with the Warriors, she has her eyes set on playing first base and continuing to work on her hitting.
“I pretty much do that all the time,” she said of her bat work. “If I keep that up, I think it’ll be good.”
Deffendall said: “She’s got the swing to be really good offensively. Learning defense positioning is a little different, but I think she’s got chance to step right in.”
Newton agreed Edwards can be an immediate contributor because of her power and contact combination. And Edwards knows her high school resume has put her in the right spot to play college ball.
“We always play a tough schedule and good competition, so I think that’s really prepared me for the next level,” Edwards said.
