For the better part of a half decade, Lyon County’s Cullan Brown had to contend with the best high school boys golfers in the First Region — just to even have a chance for a berth into the early-October KHSAA State Championships in Bowling Green.
Because unlike most kids in the area, the only person he could rely on to earn a title trip was himself.
With no other Lyons swinging away during his illustrious career in Eddyville, and the talent in west Kentucky consistently terrific, Brown couldn’t leave much up to chance.
In 2014, he claimed the first of his three First Region titles after winning a three-way playoff against Calloway County’s Matthew Winder and Trigg County’s Eli Sholar at Murray Country Club.
In 2015, Marshall County’s Quinn Eaton would top McCracken County’s Avery Edwards (70) and Brown (71) with a 67 at Calvert City Country Club. Brown, however, would finish as the state’s runner-up one week later.
In 2016, Brown would edge Mayfield’s Husten Lancaster (71) and Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo (72) by shooting a 70 at Drake Creek Country Club in Ledbetter, then go on to win Lyon County’s first-ever state championship in any sport.
And in 2017, Brown and Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo would lock up with a 71 to edge McCracken County’s Dalton Bagwell (72) at Country Club of Paducah — with Brown winning the playoff. Brown, again, would be state runner-up.
During this stretch, it would’ve been easy — almost expected — for Brown to carry a massive chip on his shoulder. Because in every aspect of his high school golf career, it was literally “him against the world.”
Instead, his demeanor was the exact opposite. And because of Brown’s personality, the region instead became his team, even though everyone was constantly in stiff competition with him.
“I had the pleasure of playing with Cullan during our junior golf and high school years,” noted Eaton, now with Murray State men’s golf team. “He was a year younger than me, but I looked up to him with immense respect. During a high school event, I remember mentioning to him that his duck-hunting spot seemed to really produce. It was just one of the many fruitful conversations we had that day, and I didn’t think much about it.”
Brown, apparently, thought a lot about it.
“Over a year later, I got a phone call from Cullan — inviting me to join him at his coveted hunting spot,” Eaton added. “I accepted the invitation immediately, and was amazed that he had even remembered our conversation. It was a blessing to see Cullan in his element. His invitation, to me, was a testament to his gracious and affable way of life. He was an unbelievable competitor and a remarkable friend.”
Brown finally got his first team in the fall of 2018, when he moved to Lexington to play for the University of Kentucky men’s golf team and its longtime coach, Brian Craig.
Brown missed that fall due to a wrist injury, but became an integral part of the Wildcats after Christmas — all the way through the 2019 SEC Championships.
“We’re at the SEC Championship in 2019,” Craig reflected earlier this week. “We’ve made it into match play, and we’re playing our first match against the University of Tennessee. And the Tennessee coach comes up to me on the first tee, and he says, ‘You know, I might just pull for Cullan today, because that’s how much I like that kid.’
“And that right there sums it up. That you would have a coach in the SEC say he might pull for my kid over his kid, because of how much he loved him. That’s the impact that Cullan had.”
When Brown’s diagnosis of osteosarcoma was revealed following the 2019 Barbasol Championships in Nicholasville, the Wildcats began using the Twitter hashtag “#B4B” for the 2019-20 season to honor their teammate.
Even more than he had before, Brown had become everyone’s teammate in a fight against cancer.
It stood for “Birdies for Brownie,” and it has now transitioned to an online memorial at www.gofundme.com/f/ birdies-for-brownie.
