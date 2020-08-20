‘AYN2K’ podcast now 3 years strong
BENTON — Two guys and a sense of humor came together on the golf course, and years later that combination has grown into a podcast and website that is “All You Need to Know.”
Marshall County’s Quinn Eaton and DJ Pigg started a friendship through Marshals golf, and it has transcended time and distance to produce a podcast and website for the “exceptionally random” approach to news and sports, new and old.
“We decided that picking one random topic each week would allow our episodes to be timeless and enjoyable if you listened to it the day it came out or five years later,” Eaton said.
Eaton played golf for MCHS from 2011 to 2017. The 2016 boys golf team took the First Region championship, and he was named to the First Region First Team on two separate occasions.
Pigg joined the MHCS boys golf team in 2010 and the boys basketball team in 2012. (He graduated in 2016, but not before setting the 3-point record in boys basketball that still stands.) Pigg showed his love for basketball and MCHS by taking the game for the Marshals in the winning shot of a Valentine’s Day game in 2014.
Pigg remembers a day both he and Eaton were on the 12th hole at Calvert City Country Club playing golf, as a major catalyst of great beginnings.
“Whatever we were talking about had us both keeled over laughing so hard we were both crying,” Pigg said. “I think that was kind of where we began to think that maybe other people would like to hear the random things we talk about some times.”
Although both guys were intrigued by broadcasting, neither chose to take that path. “We wanted our own show with full creative freedom,” Eaton added.
Eaton is heading into his senior year at Murray State University, playing golf for the Racers under longtime coach Eddie Hunt and majoring in business administration. Pigg is in his fifth year majoring in middle school education and is part of the coaching staff for Graves County basketball under Josh Frick.
Eaton and Pigg checked into the Murray State’s radio station, WKMS 91.3 FM, when looking for a host location, but instead opted for a more personal path.
“After realizing it would take three to four years to get our own show that way, we took a shortcut with the podcast,” Eaton said.
Three years later, “All You Need to Know” now boasts more than 130 episodes and a well-traveled website (theallyouneedtoknow.com).
The episodes range from interviews, to satirical analysis, to song parodies. Eaton’s favorite episode “Toddcast” is an interview with WPSD Local 6 news anchor Todd Faulkner, whereas Pigg leans toward his favorite episode being the analysis of the lyrics in “Pina Colada.”
But Pigg added that he really likes the episodes that are based on engaging with listeners.
For two guys who spend their own time and their own money for the podcast and website, they have received a lot of positive feedback for an idea that was started to share their sense of humor with family and friends.
“Maybe someone will notice it one day and think it’s as good as we do,” Eaton said. In the meantime, listeners can “hear about everything and learn about nothing.”
“It makes for a fun atmosphere,” Eaton adds. “If you like dry humor, our podcast is the desert.”
