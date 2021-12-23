The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has released the Rating percentage Index (RPI) and initial stat leaders reports for both boys and girls basketball across the state. Now that the high school basketball season has been underway for almost a month, fans can get a glimpse of how their favorite teams are doing as well as the upcoming competition.
As of midday on Wednesday, Dec. 22 the Murray boys basketball team sat in first place with an undefeated 8-0 record with Carlisle County in second place with a 7-1 record. Marshall County sat in third place (5-2), McCracken was in fourth (5-1) and Paducah Tilghman rounded out the top five in the region with a 4-1 record.
The Murray Tigers were ranked No. 6 in the state to represent the First Region in the top-20.
On the girls side of things McCracken County sat on top with a 9-1 record followed by Marshall County who is undefeated but has understandably only played five games. Graves County claimed the third spot (6-2), Carlisle County held the fourth (7-3) and Christian Fellowship (7-2) finished the top five in the region.
Like the Tigers, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs were also ranked No.6 in the state, with the Lady Marshals sitting in 13th place for two First Region teams representing the top-20.
On an individual basis, some standouts from the region is Carlisle County’s Garrett Hayden. He currently is third most in points scored in boys high school basketball the state with 265 points through eight games. Cole Mills of Marshall County is ranked No. 7 in free throws in the state with a 20-22 record through five games. The Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman are ranked No. 19 in the state on the top team scoring list, averaging 75ppg.
The First Region is well represented in the Top-10 of the Team Defense Leaders list, with Marshall County sitting in first place, Murray in third, McCracken County in eighth and Fulton County in ninth.
Gracie Howard, a Lady Eagle of CFS made the top-10 in individual scoring leaders with 216 points through nine games. Mayfield’s Addaley Smith sits third in field goals made, shooting 83% through two games. Mia Martin also made the top-20 of the same list with 63.6% to put her in 14th place. Smith is also No. 5 in most free throws made. Halle Langhi of Marshall County joins the top of that list in sixth place and Graves County’s Nealey Jackson sits in 16th place to round out top-20.
Of course all of these rankings will change as the season progresses, so to keep up-to-date with the First Region teams rankings you can visit the KHSAA website.
