On Thursday night, the rivalry between St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman flourished as the Vikings hosted the Blue Tornado. The two historic Second District programs battled on the diamond, with Paducah Tilghman winning with a 9-4 victory to move to 16-8 season record.
Caleb Payne worked the mound for the Blue Tornado for five innings. The senior hurler allowed four hits, three runs (earned), and four walks while striking out six to claim the victory over the Vikings on 74 pitches.
Despite a tight performance, Brandon Quigley took the loss for the St. Mary Vikings. The senior allowed eight hits, seven runs (five earned), and four while striking out two.
Scoring began in the first inning when Paducah Tilghman plated two runs. With two outs, Payne singled on a pop fly, allowing Devin Kiebler and Levin East to score. The Blue Tornado momentum continued as Landon Hinz singled, advancing to second base on an error by St. Mary. On the same error, Payne moved to the third base in scoring position. However, the Vikings escaped the inning with a strikeout of Jack James.
The Blue Tornado added four runs in the top of the third inning. With one out, a pitch hit East, and Gunner Massey worked a four-pitch walk before Payne scorched an RBI double to left field, allowing East and Massey to make it 4-0 over the Vikings. The next batter, Hinz, doubled on a line drive to center field, allowing courtesy runner Stone Crowe to score and move to a 5-0 lead.
The inning continued with a single by Jack James, moving Hinz into scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Anias Nunn allowed Hinz to plate the fourth run in the inning, increasing the Tilghman lead to 6-0. However, Hank James grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
The Vikings answered in the bottom of the third inning, plating three runs across the board. Avry Duncan led off the inning with a single to center field, advancing to second base on an error by Paducah Tilghman. The next batter, Austin Duncan, drew a walk before Clayton Pickard became the first out of the inning. Then, Brett Haas singled on a ground ball to left field, allowing Avry Duncan and Austin Duncan to move into scoring position.
Landre Smiles kept the inning alive with an RBI single to second base, allowing Avry Duncan and Austin Duncan to cross home plate, cutting into Tilghman’s lead. The next batter, Quigley, earned first base as a pitch hit him to load the bases. Next, Jackson Willett grounded into a fielder’s choice, but everyone remained safe as Haas scored, making it 6-3.
The score moved to 7-3 in the top of the fifth inning as Kiebler drew a bases-loaded walk to earn an RBI, allowing Payne to score. But, unfortunately, the Blue Tornado could not continue the inning as Burke Waggoner grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
During the visiting half of the sixth inning, Tilghman added two more runs against the program’s district rival. With one out, Payne hit a ground ball and reached on an error by St. Mary, allowing East to score. The next run came with two outs as Nunn singled on a ground ball to right field, allowing Payne to make it 9-3.
The Vikings continued to battle in the home half of the sixth inning. Luke Sims led off, reaching on an error by Paducah Tilghman. Then, Avry Duncan and Austin Duncan reached on a six-pitch walk and another error by Tilghman’s infield to load the bases. However, the first out came as Pickard struck out looking before Haas hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Blue Tornado, scoring Sims. Unfortunately, Avry Duncan was tagged out, advancing to home for the second out.
Neither team produced a run in the seventh inning, keeping Tilghman’s five-run lead intact until the final out of the contest.
East appeared in relief for the Blue Tornado. The senior threw two innings, allowing one hit, one run, and two walks while striking out two on 38 pitches.
Austin Duncan worked two innings on the mound for the Vikings. The senior allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), and walked one on 41 pitches.
The St. Mary Vikings will head to Calloway County, pending weather, on Friday night before wrapping up the regular season next week by hosting Mayfield, McCracken County, and Fulton County before ending the season at Fulton City ahead of the postseason tournaments.
Paducah Tilghman will host Massac County on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at Brooks Stadium with Marion (IL), McCracken County, Graves County, and Lyon County visiting ahead of the postseason tournaments.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 9, ST. MARY 4
PTHS 2 0 4 0 1 2 0 — 9-13-4
STMS 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 — 4-5-6
WP: C. Payne; LP: B. Quigley
2B: PTHS — C. Payne, L. Hinz; STM — A. Duncan
TB: PTHS — C. Payne 4, L. Hinz 4, A. Nunn 2, L. East 2, D. Kiebler 1, G. Massey 1, J. James 1; STM — A. Duncan 2, A. Duncan 1, L. Smiles 1, B. Haas 1, Z. Krueger 1
HBP: PTHS — L. East; STM — B. Quigley
SB: PTHS — L. East 2, D. Kiebler, G. Massey
RECORDS: St. Mary (12-8-1); Paducah Tilghman (16-8)
