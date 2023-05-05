On Thursday night, the rivalry between St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman flourished as the Vikings hosted the Blue Tornado. The two historic Second District programs battled on the diamond, with Paducah Tilghman winning with a 9-4 victory to move to 16-8 season record.

Caleb Payne worked the mound for the Blue Tornado for five innings. The senior hurler allowed four hits, three runs (earned), and four walks while striking out six to claim the victory over the Vikings on 74 pitches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In