MURRAY — An early 13-0 run by the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado propelled them to a 75-45 victory over the Carlisle County Comets on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the First Region boys basketball tournament at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
The Comets jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead after the first three minutes of the game. From that point on, it was all Blue Tornado in the first half.
Paducah Tilghman’s defense completely shut down anything the Comets wanted to do on the offensive side of the ball.
The Blue Tornado (18-5) came out in a full-court press that gave Carlisle County issues and caused several turnovers in the first and second quarters.
“In these new surroundings and it being a regional game where it is one-and-done, we wanted to get off to a good start,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “I thought we did a really good job of coming out and being aggressive and being active with our hands.”
Thanks to a 13-0 run in the first quarter, the Blue Tornado took a nine-point lead, 18-9, going into the second quarter.
The offensive pressure from Tilghman did not stop in the second quarter.
Tilghman senior Eli Brown continued to have a big impact on the offensive side of the ball, but the scoring came from multiple Blue Tornado athletes in the second quarter.
Brown had 11 points in the second quarter and finished with a team-high 18 points.
Carlisle County had the offense coming from Blake Elder, who had seven points in the first half to lead his team.
At the half, Paducah Tilghman led 41-19 after a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by Tragen Arthur.
The Comets could not find the answer to the defense of Paducah Tilghman in the game, however.
Other players got involved in the win in the second half for the Blue Tornado, and Overstreet was excited to see them produce.
“JV games are limited,” Overstreet said. “Normally they get to play some. We didn’t have those. It was good to get everyone involved tonight.”
Tilghman’s Mian Shaw had nine points in the third quarter and helped extend the lead out of reach for the Comets. Shaw finished with 15 points. At the end of the third quarter, the lead was 25 for the Blue Tornado at 59-34.
Garrett Hayden led the Comets (14-12) with 11 points, and Elder finished with 10.
PADUAH TILGHMAN 75, CARLISLE COUNTY 45
Carlisle County 9 10 15 11 — 45
Paducah Tilghman 18 23 18 16 — 75
Carlisle County: G. Hayden 11, B. Elder 10, K. Bowles 7, I. Keeling 6, D. Draper 3, E. Oliver 2, K. Arnold 2, Z. Grogan 2, J. Newsome 2.
Paducah Tilghman: E. Brown 18, M. Shaw 15, L. Fitzgerald 10, C. Marshall 10, J. Powell 6, J. Goodwin 5, T. Arthur 5, A. Nunn 4, D. Young 2.
