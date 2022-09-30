On Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles for one last regular season game before the postseason kicks off. Graves County finished with success, as the Eagles and Lady Eagles both took home a 4-0 victory.

The night began with the Blue Tornado and Eagles playing an aggressive tactic, both looking to claim a win after suffering losses earlier this week. The score remained drawn at zero until 13 minutes left in the first half of the match.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In