On Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles for one last regular season game before the postseason kicks off. Graves County finished with success, as the Eagles and Lady Eagles both took home a 4-0 victory.
The night began with the Blue Tornado and Eagles playing an aggressive tactic, both looking to claim a win after suffering losses earlier this week. The score remained drawn at zero until 13 minutes left in the first half of the match.
Graves County senior Ryan Hayden scored on a penalty kick to make it 1-0. However, the Eagles continued to lead, and with less than a minute left, junior Luis Romero scored, sailing the ball out of Paducah Tilghman’s Blain Oliver’s reach in the net.
Despite being down, seniors Myles Middleton, Nolan Waller, and Nathanial Skinner worked the field with younger teammates Tate Kirchoff, Mason Atnip, and Dawson Black, keeping the Eagles at bay for the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Graves County added another goal with 24 minutes left to play as Oliver was down and unable to defend the Blue Tornado net.
The Blue Tornado continued to push and made several attempts to score in the second half. Junior Truitt Henschel came close to making a successful goal, outrunning his competition before what would have been a dazzling goal was stopped by the Eagles.
With seven minutes left to play, the Graves County crew continued to soar as they added the final blow to Paducah Tilghman, scoring and making it 4-0 with dazzling footwork by juniors John Pardo and Eddie Romero.
The score stood until the final whistle, giving Graves County one last victory in the regular season. After that, the Eagles will play Mayfield at home on Saturday in the Second District Tournament. The winner will face Marshall County on Sunday.
Paducah Tilghman will face St. Mary on Saturday at St. Mary during the First District Tournament. The winner will face McCracken County on Monday.
The two programs highlighted the Paducah Tilghman seniors in between the contests for their accomplishments, each greeted by teammates and parents.
The girls match started with a shaky first goal for Graves County as the Lady Tornado pushed the ball into their net behind senior goalkeeper Jaelynn Carver.
From there, the Lady Eagles continued to surge as senior Hadley Looper scored to make it 2-0 with 21 minutes left in the first half of the match.
The score remained 2-0, with the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado determined to keep their opponent from scoring again for most of the half. However, PTHS seniors Olivia Ladd and Liliauna Nichols continued to leave everything on the field in their final game at Walter Jetton.
Despite the crafty footwork of the Lady Tornado, Graves County added one more goal with a minute left in the first half to make it 3-0.
After halftime, the Lady Eagles continued to surge with one more that sealed the fate of the Lady Blue Tornado to make it 4-0 like their male counterparts in the earlier match. The score remained until time ran out, giving the Graves County Eagles a sweep over Paducah Tilghman to end the regular season.
The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado will tackle the St. Mary Lady Vikings on Saturday in the First District Tournament, while the Graves County Lady Eagles will go against Mayfield.
The winner of the Tilghman vs. St. Mary match will face McCracken County on Monday night, and the winner between Graves County and Mayfield will face Marshall County.
